Billboard 200: Morgan Wallen #1 for 3rd week while U2 achieves a new milestone and Taylor Swift gets tour boost

Morgan Wallen‘s “One Thing at a Time” has spent one week at a time in the top spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It topped the chart for the third week in a row for the tracking week that ended on March 23, achieving 209,500 equivalent album units based on its combined album sales, individual track sales, and online streams. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

In the past year only two albums have achieved more than 200,000 units in their first three weeks: “One Thing at a Time” and Taylor Swift‘s “Midnights.” And in the past decade “One Thing” is only the second country album to top the chart in its first three weeks, the other being Wallen’s own “Dangerous,” which was number-one for its first 10 weeks.

SZA’s “SOS” jumped back up two spots to second place with 72,000 units. Then the aforementioned “Midnights” was back up three spots to number-three with 61,000 units, which was up 31% from the previous week thanks in no small part to the start of Swift’s Eras Tour. Miley Cyrus‘s “Endlless Summer Vacation” dropped one spot to number-four with 49,000 units following its number-three debut last week. And U2’s “Songs of Surrender” rounded out the top five with 46,500 units.

That debut for “Songs of Surrender,” which consists of reimagined re-recordings of many of U2’s classic hits, is a milestone for the legendary Irish band. It makes them the fourth band with top-10 albums in the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s. The other three bands to achieve that were AC/DC, Def Leppard, and Metallica.

In our weekly predictions contest, most of our users correctly predicted that “One Thing at a Time” would remain number-one, though a majority thought it would dip under 200,000 units this time around. Our odds were also right that “SOS” would be number-two and that “Songs of Surrender” would come in at number-five. A little over a dozen predicted that “Midnights” would rank third, while only a handful foresaw “Endless Summer Vacation” in fourth position. How did you do betting on this week’s results?

