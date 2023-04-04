Billboard 200: Morgan Wallen (‘One Thing at a Time’) holds off 4 big debuts to remain #1 for 4th week in a row

Morgan Wallen (“One Thing at a Time“) stayed at number-one for the fourth week in a row on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the tracking week that ended March 30. It achieved 197,000 equivalent album units based on its combined album sales, individual track sales, and online streams. But it had a lot of competition on the chart as four new albums debuted close behind it. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

BTS member Jimin followed close behind with 164,000 album units for “Face,” even though that collection only consists of six tracks. Its units came mostly from album sales thanks in large part to five collectible CD editions. Launching right behind him in third position was Lana Del Rey‘s “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” with 115,000 album units, also mostly from album sales. And Luke Combs‘s “Gettin’ Old” came in at number-four with 101,000 units, mostly from streaming just like “One Thing at a Time.” That makes an impressive four albums this week that achieved six-figure album units.

SZA rounded out the top-five with her former number-one hit “SOS,” while Fall Out Boy‘s “So Much (for) Stardust” debuted just outside the top-five at number-six.

This was another challenging week in our predictions contest. Most of our users correctly predicted that “One Thing at a Time” would remain on top, but only three anticipated that “Face” would debut in second place. After that, more than a dozen correctly bet that “Ocean Blvd” would come in at number-three. Only seven saw “Gettin’ Old” coming at number-four. And just six correctly bet that “SOS” would be number-five. Despite that, two users managed to score 100% correct: treacherous and Kai. Did you correctly predict all those top-five debuts? Find out here.

