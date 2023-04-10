Billboard 200: Morgan Wallen (‘One Thing at a Time’) is #1 for 5th week, Melanie Martinez and Boygenius debut in top 5

Morgan Wallen‘s “One Thing at a Time” has taken it one week at a time and has now notched five straight weeks in the top spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart. But there were two new albums in the top five this week and one that made a comeback thanks to the release of a new special edition. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“One Thing at a Time” topped the chart for the tracking week that ended April 6 with 173,000 equivalent album units based on its combined record sales, individual track sales, and online streams. That was down just 12% from week to week, with the vast majority of its units coming from streams of the album’s whopping 36 tracks.

Coming in a close second was Melanie Martinez‘s “Portals.” It achieved 142,000 album units. That’s the most ever in a single week in her career thus far. It’s also her biggest sales week (99,000) and her biggest streaming week (42,000 units, or around 60 million streams). “Portals” was followed by Tyler the Creator‘s “Call Me if You Get Lost,” which climbed 134 spots back up to number-three. the collection was originally released in June 2021, but got a boost thanks to a new extended version called “The Estate Sale” that includes eight new tracks.

Boygenius — the critically acclaimed supergroup made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker — launched their first full-length studio album “The Record” at number-four. Rounding out the top five was SZA‘s “SOS,” which previously spent 10 weeks at number-one.

In our weekly predictions contest, most users correctly bet that “One Thing at a Time” would remain number-one, though it exceeded our expectations by achieving more than 150,000 album units (most of us bet on 100,000 to 149,999 units). “Portals” and “Call Me if You Get Lost” weren’t in our predictions center this week, but “The Record” was; only two people correctly forecast it at number-four, though. And only four people had “SOS” in fifth position. How did you do this week? Find out here.

Be sure to make your predictions so that artists can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next tracking week begins every Friday. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our music forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.