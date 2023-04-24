Billboard 200: Morgan Wallen outpaces Metallica, but it was still a big week for the heavy metal band

Another week, another notch on country singer Morgan Wallen‘s belt. His “One Thing at a Time” spent its seventh straight week at number-one on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the tracking week that ended April 20. The massive 36-track collection achieved 166,000 equivalent album units based on the combination of its traditional album sales, individual track sales, and online streams. That was down just 1% from week to week. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

Heavy metal band Metallica had to settle for second place with “72 Seasons,” their first album in seven years. Nevertheless, they came close to taking the crown with their 146,000 album units. Unlike “One Thing,” whose activity has come primarily from streaming, “72 Seasons” made the most noise with its traditional sales (134,000), making it by far the bestselling album of the week. In overall units, this was the best performance by a rock album since Tool’s “Fear Inoculum” in 2019.

Familiar faces rounded out the top five. SZA‘s “SOS” and Taylor Swift‘s “Midnights” swapped places, with “SOS” moving up one spot to number-three and “Midnights” slipping one spot to number-four. And in fifth place is Morgan Wallen again, whose previous album “Dangerous” managed to rise one spot despite so much attention going to his new release.

In our weekly predictions contest, most of our users correctly bet that “One Thing at a Time” would stay comfortably at number-one. We got the next two spots mixed up, though: “SOS” was our pick to land at number-two, while we thought “72 Seasons” would launch in third place. We were right about “Midnights” at number-four, but then missed “Dangerous” coming in at number-five. Despite that, three users scored 100% making their predictions. See how you did here.

