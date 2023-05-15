Billboard 200: Yep, Morgan Wallen (‘One Thing at a Time’) still at #1 for 10th week, blocking Ed Sheeran from top spot

Country singer Morgan Wallen remains an unmovable object on the Billboard 200, holding the number-one spot for the 10th week in a row with his latest album “One Thing at a Time.” The 36-track collection achieved 141,000 equivalent album units based on its combined album sales, individual track sales, and online streams — that’s actually up two-percent from last week. Read all about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

Hitting double digits is historic for Wallen, who becomes the first solo male artist to achieve 10 weeks at number-one with back-to-back albums. His previous album, “Dangerous” — which is still at number-five this week, mind you — also spent its first 10 weeks in the top spot. Only four other acts in general have achieve 10 or more weeks with consecutive releases: The Kingston Trio, The Monkees, Whitney Houston, and Adele.

Alas, that means Ed Sheeran‘s new album “Subtract” had to settle for number-two. It racked up 112,000 album units, which is a little less than his last album “Equals” achieved in its first week (118,000), though “Subtract” did better in traditional album sales (81,000 to 68,000). Taylor Swift‘s “Midnights” followed at number-three, then SZA‘s “SOS” at number-four, and as mentioned above Wallen’s “Dangerous” at number-five.

In our weekly contest, most users correctly predicted that “One Thing at a Time” would remain on top (a safe bet at this point) and that “Subtract” would debut at number-two. A little over a dozen participants anticipated “Midnights” at number-three and “SOS” at number-four, but our odds did correctly predict “Dangerous” at number-five. All in all, we had four users score a perfect 100%. Did you anticipate all of this week’s Billboard 200 results?

