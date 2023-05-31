Billboard 200: Morgan Wallen (‘One Thing at a Time’) spends 12th week on top, the longest country reign since Billy Ray Cyrus

Yep, still number-one. Morgan Wallen‘s “One Thing at a Time” holds on to the top spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the 12th week in a row. It hasn’t relinquished its position even once since it debuted back on March 3. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“One Thing at a Time” achieved 129,000 equivalent album units for the tracking week that ended May 25 based on its combined record sales, individual track sales, and online streams. That’s down just 4% from week to week. With 12 weeks at number-one, it’s now the longest reigning country album since Billy Ray Cyrus‘s debut “Some Gave All” strung together 17 consecutive weeks back in 1992.

SZA‘s “SOS” got a big bump back up to number-two thanks to its release on CD and vinyl, but its 77,000 units didn’t come close to “One Thing at a Time’s” total. Taylor Swift‘s “Midnights” follows at number-three with 58,000 units, but expect that collection to get a significant boost on next week’s chart, which will account for the May 26 reissue of the album on physical formats and streaming services with bonus tracks. Will it be enough to supplant “One Thing at a Time,” though? Wallen’s previous album “Dangerous” takes number-four, and Dave Matthews Band debuts at number-five with “Walk Around the Moon.”

In our weekly predictions contest, most of our users correctly picked “One Thing at a Time” for number-one — a safe bet at this point — and accurately predicted that it would earn between 100,000 and 149,999 equivalent album units. We were wrong about number-two, though. We thought “Midnights” would take that spot and that “SOS” would be at number-three. Instead it was the other way around. Few of us anticipated “Dangerous” at number-four. And nobody saw “Walk Around the Moon” coming at number-five. How did you do? See the results of this week’s contest here.

