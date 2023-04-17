Billboard 200: Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ holds #1 for the 6th straight week

On the Billboard 200 albums chart for the tracking week that ended April 13, Morgan Wallen‘s “One Thing at a Time” continued its run at number-one, claiming the top spot for the sixth straight week. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“One Thing at a Time” dropped only three-percent from week to week to achieve 167,000 equivalent album units based on its combined album sales, individual track sales, and online streams. Streaming represented the vast majority of the album’s activity: 158,500, or over 211 million streams of tracks from the album. Album sales accounted for 6,000 units. And track sales accounted for 2,500 units.

That was good enough to hold off this week’s top debut: NF‘s “Hope.” The rapper came in at number-two with 123,000 units, mostly from sales (80,500). That follows two previous albums that launched at number-one: “Perception” in 2017 and “The Search” in 2019. Both of those efforts were ultimately certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Despite dropping three-percent to 60,000 album units, Taylor Swift‘s “Midnights” jumped back up three spots to number-three. Likewise, SZA‘s “SOS” dropped seven-percent to just under 60,000 units but still hopped up one spot to number-four. Meanwhile, last week’s number-two album, Melanie Martinez‘s “Portals,” dropped 66-percent to 48,000 units and dropped three spots to fifth place.

In our weekly predictions contest, most of our users once again correctly predicted that “One Thing at a Time” would be on top. We also correctly predicted “Midnights” at number-three. But that’s all our odds saw coming this time around. No one anticipated “SOS” at number-four, and “Hope” and “Portals” weren’t in our predictions center this week. Did you foresee this week’s top albums?

