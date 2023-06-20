Billboard 200: Morgan Wallen (‘One Thing at a Time’) back at #1 for 13th week, fending off Niall Horan

After a couple of weeks dropped down to the number-two spot, country singer Morgan Wallen‘s “One Thing at a Time” is back at number-one for a 13th nonconsecutive week. For the tracking week that ended on June 15, “One Thing” achieved 111,500 equivalent album units based on its combined record sales, individual track sales, and online streams, with streaming accounting for the vast majority of his units, as usual. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

In the last 10 years only three other albums besides “One Thing at a Time” have spent 13 weeks at number-one: the “Frozen” soundtrack, Drake’s “Views,” and Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti.” The last time an album spent longer at number-one was Adele’s “21,” which was on top for a whopping 24 total weeks between 2011 and 2012.

“One Thing’s” total was enough to hold off Niall Horan‘s “The Show,” which debuted at number-two with 80,500 units, most of which came from sales. That’s significantly more units than his previous album, “Heartbreak Weather,” achieved in its first week, but it’s shy of the 152,000 units for his debut solo album “Flicker” in 2017.

Making a huge jump into the top 10 was Noah Kahan‘s “Stick Season,” which was released back in October 2022 but rocketed up 97 spots this week to number-three thanks to a deluxe reissue and release on vinyl. Taylor Swift‘s “Midnights” came in at number-four, and the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” soundtrack, featuring music by Metro Boomin, moves up two spots to number-five.

In our weekly predictions contest, most of our users correctly predicted “One Thing at a Time’s” return to the top spot. However, only two users anticipated that “The Show” would land in the number-two spot; Janelle Monae‘s “The Age of Pleasure” had the best odds there but ultimately didn’t make the top 10. “Stick Season” wasn’t in our predictions center this week, but one user still managed to correctly predict “None of these” as the correct answer for the number-three spot. At number-four, we predicted SZA‘s “SOS” instead of “Midnights.” And the “Spider-Verse” soundtrack also wasn’t in our predictions center this week, but two users correctly predicted “None of these” for number-five. How did you do betting on this week’s event? Find out here.

Be sure to make your predictions so that artists can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next tracking week begins every Friday. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our music forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.