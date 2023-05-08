Billboard 200: Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ barely survived a challenge from K-pop group Seventeen

It was an especially close call, but Morgan Wallen‘s “One Thing at a Time” managed to spend its ninth consecutive week at number-one on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the tracking week that ended on May 4. Read all about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“One Thing at a Time” dropped eight-percent from week to week to achieve another 138,000 equivalent album units based on its combined album sales, individual track sales, and online streams. It’s the first album to spend nine straight weeks at number-one since, well, Wallen’s last album “Dangerous” spent its first 10 on top. But it only barely held on to that number-one spot this week. K-pop band Seventeen‘s “10th Mini Album FML” debuted at number-two with 135,000 album units powered mostly by traditional sales (132,000). It was the bestselling album of the week by far, though “One Thing’s” streaming dominance kept it on top overall.

The next three spots were held by long-running titles. Taylor Swift‘s “Midnights” rises from number-four to number-three. SZA‘s “SOS” is up from number-six to number-four. And “Dangerous” is up from number-seven to number-five, giving Wallen two of this week’s top five. At number-six was Eslabon Armado‘s “Desvelado,” which makes history as the highest charting regional Mexican album in Billboard 200 history. And debuting at number-eight this week was rapper Jack Harlow‘s surprise release “Jackman.”

In our weekly predictions contest, the vast majority of users correctly predicted that “One Thing at a Time” would continue its run at the top. Our odds were also right about the chart positions of “Midnights,” “SOS,” and “Dangerous.” The only thing in the top-five we missed was “FML” at number-two. Less than a handful of users saw that coming. Did you?

