Billboard 200: Morgan Wallen (‘One Thing at a Time’) tops the chart with biggest streaming week ever for country music

Given the success of his last album “Dangerous” — which was released in January 2021 but is still in the top 10 — it’s not surprising that Morgan Wallen‘s 36-track follow-up album “One Thing at a Time” had a big first week on the Billboard 200 albums chart. In fact, it made history for country music. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“One Thing” debuted at number-one with 501,000 equivalent album units, which are calculated by combining traditional album sales, individual track sales, and online streams. Most of those units came from streaming (382,000, which comes out to almost 500 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs). That’s relatively rare for the genre; it marks the biggest streaming week ever for a country album and the fifth biggest streaming week for any album.

SZA‘s “SOS” remained number-two on the chart, while last week’s chart-topper, Karol G‘s “Mañana Será Bonito,” dipped two spots to number-three. Then we had another strong debut at number-four: Kali Uchis‘s “Red Moon in Venus,” which is the first top-10 effort of her career. Rounding out the top five is Taylor Swift’s “Midnights.”

In our weekly predictions contest, most of our users correctly bet that “One Thing at a Time” would be the week’s top album and that it would achieve more than 300,000 album units (it blew that number out of the water). Our odds also correctly forecast that “SOS” would hold on to its number-two position. The rest of this week’s top five was a tougher call. No one had “Mañana Será Bonito” coming in at number-three this week. No one saw “Red Moon in Venus” coming at number-four either. And only seven users anticipated that “Midnights” would be in fifth position.

