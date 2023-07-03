Billboard 200: Morgan Wallen (‘One Thing at a Time’) spends 15th week at #1, blocking Young Thug and Peso Pluma

Yes, he’s still number-one on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Morgan Wallen‘s “One Thing at a Time” spent its 15th nonconsecutive week in the top spot, which is all but two of the weeks since the album was released back on March 3. In fact, the 36-track collection actually gained slightly in equivalent album units, achieving 110,500 based on its combined record sales, individual track sales, and online streams. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“One Thing at a Time’s” continued supremacy blocks yet another artist from the top spot. Young Thug‘s “Business is Business” is the 11th album to debut at number-two behind “One Thing.” It achieved 89,000 album units, mostly from streaming. That’s only slightly beneath Young Thug’s last album, 2021’s “Punk,” which debuted at number-one with 90,000 units.

Behind that, Peso Pluma‘s “Genesis” continued the artist’s historic run on the charts; it debuted at number-three with 73,000 units. That’s the highest chart position and the most units ever for a regional Mexican album. Pluma also has the regional Mexican single with the highest chart position on the Hot 100, “Ella Baila Sola” with Eslabon Armado at number-three.

Rounding out the top five were Taylor Swift‘s “Midnights” at number-four and Gunna‘s “A Gift and a Curse” at number-five, just barely keeping Kelly Clarkson‘s new album “Chemistry” out of the top five.

In our weekly predictions contest, most of our users correctly predicted that “One Thing at a Time” would be number-one yet again, at this point a reasonable bet to make every single week until it’s no longer the case. “Business is Business” and “Genesis” were both announced not long before their releases, so neither was in our predictions center; few users correctly predicted “None of these” for number-two and number-three. “Midnights” surprised most of us at number-four, and “A Gift and a Curse” was also announced before we launched this predictions event, so “None of these” was the correct answer for number-five as well.

Be sure to make your predictions so that artists can see how they're faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next tracking week begins every Friday. You'll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights.