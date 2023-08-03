Ladies lead Billboard 200: K-pop girl group NewJeans at #1, ‘Barbie’ soundtrack at #2

Women ruled the Billboard 200 albums chart for the tracking week that ended July 27 as Korean girl group NewJeans came in at number-one and the star-studded “Barbie” soundtrack took number-two. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

It was thisclose between the two albums. NewJeans’ “2nd EP ‘Get Up,'” is their first charting album and led the way with 126,500 equivalent album units based on its combined record sales, individual track sales, and online streams, with the majority of its units coming from CD sales. “Barbie” — featuring new music by Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, and more — followed with 126,000 units (just 500 fewer than “Get Up”), but streaming comprised more than half of its total, which might give it more staying power in the weeks to come.

That one-two punch pushed Morgan Wallen‘s “One Thing at a Time” out of the top two. It dropped to third place, but with a still-mightily-impressive 103,000 album units. That means “One Thing” has posted six-figure album unit totals in all 21 of its weeks on the chart so far, more than any other album since Billboard started determining chart performance by equivalent album units. Taylor Swift‘s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” came in fourth after two weeks at number-one, and Peso Pluma‘s “Genesis” rounded out the top five.

“Get Up” wasn’t in our predictions center this week, so in our weekly predictions contest it wasn’t an option for number-one, but one of our users still managed to correctly forecast that “None of these” would take the top spot. “Barbie,” meanwhile, took all of our users by surprise; no one predicted it for number-two. After that, only a handful correctly anticipated the chart positions for “One Thing at a Time,” “Speak Now,” and “Genesis.” How did you do betting on this week’s tough-to-predict chart?

