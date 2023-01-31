Billboard 200: SZA (‘SOS’) continues to rise in the record books with 7th straight week at #1

SZA‘s “SOS” has been number-one on the Billboard 200 albums chart for all of 2023 so far, and the tracking week ending January 26 was no exception. She logged her seventh straight week on top, further cementing her position in the record books. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“SOS” achieved 111,000 equivalent album units based on its combined album sales, individual track sales, and online streams. That was a drop of just seven-percent from week to week. It makes her the first R&B artist to spend their first seven weeks at number-one since Whitney Houston‘s “Whitney’ back in 1987. She’s also one of just three women in the last 20 years to spend seven weeks or more on top, along with Taylor Swift and Adele.

Swift (“Midnights“) held on to second place with 67,000 units; “Midnights” has now been in the top two for all of its first 14 weeks on the chart. Then, after a few static weeks with limited new activity near the top of the chart, there were two debuts in the top five. Rapper Trippie Redd‘s “Mansion Musik” came in at number-three with 56,000 album units, followed closely by country artist Hardy‘s “The Mockingbird and the Crow” at number-four with 55,000 units. Metro Boomin‘s “Heroes and Villains” thus dropped to number-five with 53,000 units.

Yet again in our predictions contest, most of our users mistakenly believed that “Midnights” would return to number-one with “SOS” dropping to number-two. But after that it was even tougher to predict this week’s results. “Mansion Musik” wasn’t in this week’s predictions center, and only one user correctly predicted “None of these.” At number-four, only one user correctly bet on “The Mockingbird and the Crow.” And for fifth place, very few expected “Heroes and Villains” to drop to that spot. How did you do forecasting this challenging lineup?

