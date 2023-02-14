Billboard 200: SZA (‘SOS’) reclaims #1 spot for 8th total week

You can’t keep SZA down for long. After dropping to number-two last week on the Billboard 200 albums chart, her “SOS” has reclaimed the top spot for an eighth nonconsecutive week for the tracking week that ended February 9. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

The K-pop band Tomorrow X Together occupied the top spot last week with their album “The Name Chapter: Temptation,” but they couldn’t hold on to it. Instead, SZA reclaimed the throne with 100,000 equivalent album units based on her combined record sales, individual track sales, and online streams. That’s actually up slightly from last week. Thanks to blockbuster streaming numbers, “SOS” has achieved six-figure units for nine weeks now. And the last R&B album by a woman to spend eight weeks on top was Mariah Carey‘s “Music Box” way back in 1993 and 1994.

Back up one spot to number two is Taylor Swift‘s “Midnights” after it dropped to number-three last week. It has been in the top three for the entirety of its run so far. “The Name Chapter: Temptation” slipped two spots from its perch and landed at number-three. Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous” jumped back up two spots to number-four. And Metro Boomin‘s “Heroes and Villains” rounded out the top five. The week’s biggest debut came from Shania Twain, whose “Queen of Me” launched at number-10.

In Gold Derby’s weekly predictions contest, most of our users correctly predicted “SOS” at number-one and “Midnights” at number-two. “The Name Chapter” wasn’t in our predictions center this week and none of our users correctly picked “None of these” for the number-three slot. Likewise, nobody expected “Dangerous” to climb back to number-four on this chart. And only a dozen users foresaw “Heroes and Villains” at number-five. How did you do forecasting this week’s results?

