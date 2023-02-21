Billboard 200: SZA (‘SOS’) continues historic run at #1 for the 9th week

What more can be said about SZA‘s dominance of the Billboard 200 albums chart? Her “SOS” holds on to the top spot for the ninth nonconsecutive week for the tracking week that ended on February 16. That means it has spend nine of its first 10 weeks of release on the chart at number-one. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“SOS” dipped seven-percent to 93,000 equivalent album units based on the combination of its traditional sales, individual track sales, and online streams. But that was still enough for it to become the first R&B album by a woman to spend nine weeks or more at number-one since Mariah Carey‘s self-title debut album spent 11 straight weeks in the lead position more than 30 years ago.

It was also more than enough to hold off this week’s number-two album, the new “This is Why” by Paramore, who have the highest alternative debut since Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ “Unlimited Love” last April. Taylor Swift (“Midnights“) slips one spot to number-three. Morgan Wallen (“Dangerous”) holds steady at number-four, making it the third longest-running top-10 album of all time with 107 weeks in that upper echelon of the chart. Bad Bunny‘s blockbuster “Un Verano Sin Ti” rounded out the top-five.

In our weekly predictions contest, most users correctly bet that “SOS” would be number-one again, but we thought she would achieve more than 100,000 units. At number-two, none of our users anticipated “This is Why.” Metro Boomin‘s “Heroes and Villains” was our odds-on favorite for the number-three spot, but he was outside the top five this week. Only a handful anticipated “Dangerous” would remain at number-four. And fewer than a dozen had “Un Verano Sin Ti” back up at number-five. So this proved to be a tough predictions week even though the dominance of “SOS” didn’t seem to be in doubt.

