Billboard 200: Final surge of Christmas albums couldn’t stop SZA’s ‘SOS’ from topping the chart for 3rd week

The most wonderful time of the year was no match for SZA, whose sophomore album “SOS” topped the Billboard 200 for the third week in a row with 128,000 equivalent album units based on its combined album sales, individual track sales, and online streams. But holiday albums did manage to grab five slots in the top 10 for the tracking week that ended December 29 (four days after Christmas), including two that reached the top five. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“SOS” is the first R&B album by a woman to spend three weeks on top since Beyonce‘s self-titled effort a decade ago. It managed to eke out a win over a still-strong Taylor Swift‘s “Midnights,” which came in at number-two with 106,000 units (still in six figures after 10 weeks of release). Then came “Christmas” by Michael Buble, which took number-three despite dipping 14% to 62,000 album units. Metro Boomin‘s “Heroes and Villains” stayed put at number-four with 58,000 units, and then Nat King Cole‘s “The Christmas Song” reached a new high at number-five with 57,000 units.

The remaining three holiday albums in the top 10 were “A Christmas Gift for You from Phil Spector” at number-eight, Mariah Carey‘s “Merry Christmas” at number-nine, and Vince Guaraldi Trio‘s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at number-10. Expect a steep drop-off for the holiday albums now that Christmas is behind us.

In our predictions contest, most users thought “Midnights” would come out on top, though “SOS” ranked second in our odds. It was such a close call that Swift actually led our odds for the number-two slot as well, so we got that one right. Not many were expecting “Christmas” to jump up two spots to number-three; most users were betting on it to top out at number-four. And “The Christmas Song” was neck-and-neck with Bad Bunny‘s “Un Verano Sin Ti” in our odds for number-five, so plenty of users got that right too. How did you do predicting this week’s chart? Check out the complete results here, and predict the January 6-12 chart here.

