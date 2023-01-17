Billboard 200: SZA (‘SOS’) #1 for the 5th week in a row in a slow week for new music

The post-holidays doldrums didn’t hurt SZA whatsoever on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Her “SOS” remained number-one with 125,000 equivalent album units based on her combined album sales, individual track sales, and online streams. That’s down less than one-percent from last week for the R&B star. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“SOS” has now been on top for five straight weeks. The last R&B album by a female artist to spend its first five weeks on top was Janet Jackson‘s “Janet.” back in 1993. The last album by any female act to spend five weeks at number-one period was TLC‘s “FanMail, which spent five nonconsecutive weeks on top in 1999. So SZA has achieved something that hadn’t been done at all in the 21st century.

In a slow week for new releases, the entire top five stayed put from week to week. Taylor Swift‘s “Midnights” remained number-two but with a loss of 31% to 81,000 units. With smaller drops were Metro Boomin‘s “Heroes and Villains” with 57,000 units (down one-percent), Drake and 21 Savage‘s “Her Loss” with 51,000 units (off three-percent), and Bad Bunny‘s “Un Verano Sin Ti” with 45,000 units (a loss of 10%). The only top-10 debut was YoungBoy Never Broke Again‘s “I Rest My Case” at number-nine.

In our weekly Billboard 200 predictions contest, most of our users correctly predicted that “SOS” would remain number-one, though a majority mistakenly believed that it would achieve fewer than 100,000 album units (she showed us). Are users also correctly forecast that “Midnights” would be number-two and “Heroes and Villains” would be in third place. Our odds mixed up the last two slots, though, favoring “Verano” for number-four and “Her Loss” for number-five instead of the other way around. See how you did on our leaderboard here, and make your predictions here for the January 20-26 chart.

