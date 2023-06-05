Billboard 200: Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ special editions end Morgan Wallen’s 12-week run at #1

It took a while, but there’s a new number-one on the Billboard 200 albums chart — well, sort of new. Taylor Swift‘s “Midnights” returns to the top spot for its sixth total week but its first week in 2023. It unseated Morgan Wallen‘s “One Thing at a Time,” which had spent 12 consecutive weeks in the lead position. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“Midnights” achieved a whopping 282,000 equivalent album units for the tracking week that ended on June 1, which is up almost 400% from last week. That’s because on May 26 Swift released two special editions of her album. The “Til Dawn Edition” has 23 tracks, among which are three new ones including “Hits Different” and a remix of “Karma” featuring Ice Spice. And the “Late Night Edition” boasts 21 tracks including “You’re Losing Me (From the Vault).”

That pushed “One Thing at a Time” down to number-two for the first time since its release with 126,000 album units, just 1,000 better than this week’s number-three debut, Lil Durk‘s “Almost Healed.” Familiar titles round out the top five with SZA‘s “SOS” in fourth place and Wallen’s “Dangerous” in fifth place.

In our weekly predictions contest, most of our users thought “One Thing at a Time” would stay at number-one; only seven anticipated the “Midnights” ascent. Our odds also didn’t anticipate “Almost Healed” at number-three; we thought it would be the week’s number-two album instead. But our consensus predictions were right about the holdovers: “SOS” at number-four and “Dangerous” at number-five. How did you do betting on this week’s chart? Find out here.

