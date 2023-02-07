Billboard 200: Tomorrow X Together (‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’) knock SZA out of the #1 spot on albums chart

After seven weeks of uninterrupted chart dominance, SZA was knocked down a peg on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the tracking week that ended February 2. Her “SOS” fell to number-two while the number-one position was taken over by K-pop band Tomorrow X Together, whose five-song collection “The Name Chapter: Temptation” becomes their first ever chart-topper. Read more about this week’s chart at Billboard.com.

“Temptation” reached the top spot with 161,500 equivalent album units, which are calculated by combining traditional album sales, individual track sales, and online streaming performance. Traditional sales were the lion’s share of units for the collection (152,000), and most of those came from CD sales. This is the third time the group has been in the top 10. They reached number-four with “Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child” in 2022, and “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze” hit number-five in 2021. So they’d been steadily inching their way up the chart with each successive release.

“SOS” slipped to number-two, Taylor Swift (“Midnights“) also dropped a spot to number-three. Metro Boomin (“Heroes and Villains“) actually rose one place to number-four. And Drake and 21 Savage (“Her Loss”) also moved up one to number-five. Outside of the top five, Sam Smith achieved their fourth top-10 hit with “Gloria” at number-seven while Lil Yachty‘s “Let’s Start Here” got started at number-nine.

In our weekly predictions contest, Tomorrow X Together threw off our users who placed their bets. “Temptation” wasn’t in our predictions center, and none of our users correctly predicted “None of these” for the number-one spot. Instead, most predictors thought “SOS” would be number-one. Most also thought “Midnights” would be at number-two and not number-three. Most had “Heroes and Villains” at number-three instead of number-four. And most said “Her Loss” would be number-four instead of number-five. So our odds had those albums predicted in the right order, they were just knocked down one spot each by the “Temptation” debut.

Be sure to make your predictions so that artists can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next tracking week begins every Friday. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our music forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.