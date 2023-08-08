Billboard 200: Travis Scott (‘Utopia’) gives hip-hop its biggest week of the year

Rapper Travis Scott dominated the Billboard 200 albums chart for the tracking week that ended August 3. His new album “Utopia” achieved a whopping 496,000 equivalent album units based on its combined record sales, individual track sales, and online streams. Read all about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“Utopia” achieved 243,000 units from streaming — that alone would have been enough to secure the number-one spot on the chart. It also sold 252,000 copies, while individual track sales accounted for just 1,000 units. Those numbers give Scott the second biggest streaming week and the second biggest sales week of 2023 so far. But it’s the biggest week for any hip-hop album this year to date.

Coming in at number-two was another debut, Post Malone‘s “Austin” with 113,000 units. That’s slightly down from the performance of his last album, “Twelve Carat Toothache,” which launched at number-two with 121,000 units a little over a year ago. But it was enough to keep Morgan Wallen‘s “One Thing at a Time” in third place; with 96,000 units, this marked the first week “One Thing” fell below six figures. Rounding out the top five were the “Barbie” soundtrack at number-four and Taylor Swift‘s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” in fifth.

In our weekly predictions contest, perhaps surprisingly, most of our users thought Swift would have the number-one album, either with “Midnights” (which was actually down in eighth) or “Speak Now” (which came in fifth), though a couple dozen users did correctly bet on “Utopia” as the top album. Only four correctly anticipated “Austin” in the number-two slot. But our consensus was correct about “One Thing at a Time” holding on to number-three. Then, almost a dozen users got “Barbie” right at number-four, while only five expected “Speak Now” to be fifth. How did you do predicting this week’s top albums?

