Was Billie Eilish ‘Made For’ yet another Grammy for Record of the Year?

The soundtrack to the blockbuster film “Barbie” is filled with original compositions and has already spawned multiple hits. One of those is “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish, which debuted in the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Will it make her a Grammy contender yet again? If she ends up with a Record of the Year nom for the single, she’ll have been nominated in that category four times in five years. Watch the video for “What Was I Made For?” above.

The song, like almost all of Eilish’s musical output, was co-written and produced by her brother Finneas. Though this time it also boasts production by behind-the-scenes heavyweights Mark Ronson and Andrew Watt. Ronson previously won two Record of the Year Grammys for his work on Amy Winehouse‘s “Rehab” and for his own “Uptown Funk” featuring Bruno Mars. Watt, meanwhile, earned a Record of the Year bid for producing Justin Bieber‘s hit “Peaches.”

Eilish herself has already been nominated for Record of the Year three times. She won in 2020 for “Bad Guy.” Then she won it again in 2021 for “Everything I Wanted,” which made her only the third artist to win that award in back-to-back years. In 2022 she contended for “Happier Than Ever,” the title track from her sophomore album, but didn’t win. She took the year off in 2023, but now she could be back for 2024.

Songs from motion pictures aren’t nominated for top prizes at the Grammys as often as the used to be, but there have been exceptions in recent years, including Record of the Year nominees “All the Stars” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA (from “Black Panther”) and “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (from “A Star is Born”). Could Eilish be another exception? Given that the 21-year-old singer-songwriter has already won seven times is evidence enough of how much the recording academy admires her. And she already has won a Grammy for a film composition: “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film of the same name, which won Best Visual Media Song in 2021.

As of this writing, based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, “What Was I Made For?” has already shot up to 11th place in our odds for Record of the Year (there will be eight nominees in the category, so she just needs to tick up a few more spots to be among the predicted lineup). Among those who expect her to make the cut are nine of our Top 24 Users and 10 of our All-Star Top 24. And if she wins she would tie Paul Simon and Bruno Mars for the most ROTY titles ever among artists. Do you agree with those who say Eilish will remain in the Grammys’ good favor?

