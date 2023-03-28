‘Billions’ to reportedly end with Season 7

Showtime’s finance drama “Billions” seems like a show nearing the end of its run. Damian Lewis is returning to the show after a season away, the announcement of a bunch of in-development spinoffs, and the uncertainty of Showtime’s future would all seem to indicate that the show’s upcoming seventh season is likely its last. And according to star Dan Soder, that is exactly the case.

Soder, who has played trader Dudley Mafee since Season 1, let slip during an appearance on NBC Sports Chicago’s “Football Night in Chicago” that “Billions” will end with Season 7.

“Season 7, the final season of Billions, on its way,” Soder said, then added, “You know… am I not supposed to say that? I don’t know if I’m supposed to say that. I think so. It’s fine.”

“It doesn’t matter. You just said it,” anchor Mike Berman replied.

“It’s the final season,” Soder reiterated.

A Showtime representative said that while the company has nothing to confirm about the future of “Billions” itself, it is committed to the “Billions” universe and is developing several spinoffs that will expand upon the franchise’s themes of money, power, and corruption. According to the Wall Street Journal, spinoffs in development include one set in cryptocurrency hub Miami, one set in London, one called “Millions” about younger traders who haven’t achieved titan status yet, and one called “Trillions,” which will lean into the soapier aspects of “Billions.”

A premiere date for Season 7 has not been set. The upcoming season will see the return of Damian Lewis as hedge fund titan Bobby “Axe” Axelrod, who left the series at the end of Season 5. Along with Lewis, the main cast will include Paul Giamatti as former New York State Attorney General Chuck Rhoades, Corey Stoll as powerful investor Mike Prince, and Maggie Siff as trader performance coach Wendy Rhoades.

