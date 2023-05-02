Will Billy Flynn (‘Days of Our Lives’) overtake veteran rivals to win his first Daytime Emmy for Best Actor?

Billy Flynn is nominated for Best Actor at the Daytime Emmys for the third time for his role as Chad DiMera on “Days of Our Lives,” following bids in 2017 and 2019. He hasn’t won the award yet, though. Based on the early predictions of Gold Derby users as of this writing, however, it looks like he might finally get the gold.

Flynn is predicted to win by 16 of the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Daytime Emmy winners and by 15 of our All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine the last two years’ prediction results. But he’s a relative rookie in a category that has three past winners and a six-time nominee whose career stretches back almost 30 years.

Those elite users say the next likeliest winner is Peter Bergman (“The Young and the Restless”), who holds the record for the most nominations in this category at 24 but hasn’t won since 2002. He’s backed by four of our Top 24 and four All-Stars. After him is Maurice Benard (“General Hospital”), who has won three times and prevailed most recently in 2021; three Top Users and three All-Stars think he’ll repeat. Rounding out the category are 2020 champ Jason Thompson (“The Young and the Restless”) and the aforementioned six-time nominee Thorsten Kaye (“The Bold and the Beautiful”).

“I am hopedicting Billy Flynn but I don’t trust the panelists,” says FreemanGriffin, one of our users who is discussing the Emmy noms here in our forums. “I just have a feeling it’s going to be a ‘let’s give another Emmy to somebody who already has three’ category this year.” OLTLfan adds, “It would be so nice to see talented actors like Flynn and [Melissa Claire] Egan pick up their 1st Emmys for incredibly deserving work. But I’m scared voters will choose Benard and [Jacqueline MacInnes] Wood again for the third time in five years.”

PREDICTthe Daytime Emmy winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?