Bishop Briggs (‘The Masked Singer’ Medusa) unmasked interview: ‘This is the craziest, coolest thing ever!’

After being saved by the “Ding Dong Keep It On” bell on “New York Night,” Medusa was on a mission to prove she deserved her spot in Wednesday night’s “The Masked Singer” finale. She clawed her way back into the competition, taking out Gargoyle and Mantis in the “Battle of the Saved.” Next, the snake-headed songstress belted her way through the “Quarter Finals (British Invasion Night)” and sent home California Roll in the “Semi-Finals,” the quintet that originally defeated her.

With just Macaw standing between Medusa and the Golden Mask trophy, she wowed panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger with performances of “Elastic Heart” by Sia and “Welcome to the Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance. She said after the latter, “This means so much to me, and, the fact that I got to end my journey with my sister’s favorite song, and, sadly she’s no longer here. It means so much. Truly, for my spirit and my soul, I really needed this. So, thank you.”

At the end of the evening, Medusa was revealed to be multi-platinum recording artist Bishop Briggs, The Season 9 champ joined the ranks of past winners T-Pain (Monster), Wayne Brady (Fox), Kandi Burruss (Night Angel), LeAnn Rimes (Sun), Nick Lachey (Piglet), Jewel (Queen of Hearts), Teyana Taylor (Firefly) and Amber Riley (Harp).

“This is the craziest, coolest thing ever! Thank you so much!” the singer told host Nick Cannon during her unmasked interview. “I want to say the biggest congratulations to my huge competitor, David Archuleta. When I heard you in soundcheck I said, ‘Oh no!’ But, ‘Oh, yes!’ This has really been such a surreal journey and the fact that I got to sing an emo anthem means so much. When I was hearing David’s story, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, look at us. A couple of emo kids here on this stage, unsure of who we are, not knowing if we wanted to continue on. And we made it! This has been the most incredible experience.”

Prior to Bishop’s reveal, the panelists submitted final guesses as to who they thought was hiding inside Medusa: Grimes (Robin), Fergie (Jenny), Susan Boyle (Ken) and Bishop Briggs (Nicole).

Medusa was the 21st act unmasked from Season 9 of “The Masked Singer.” Her reveal was preceded by Dick Van Dyke as Gnome, Sara Evans as Mustang, Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, Debbie Gibson as Night Owl, Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear, Michael Bolton as Wolf, Malin Akerman as Squirrel, Lele Pons as Jackalope, Alexa Bliss as Axolotl, Holly Robinson Peete as Fairy, George Wendt as Moose, Christine Quinn as Scorpio, Dee Snider as Doll, Alicia Witt as Dandelion, Melissa Joan Hart as Lamp, Lou Diamond Phillips as Mantis, Keenan Allen as Gargoyle, Olivia Culpo as UFO, Pentatonix as California Roll and David Archuleta as Macaw.