‘Black Bird’ is YOUR choice to win 2023 Best Limited Series Golden Globe [POLL RESULTS]

Apple TV+ has yet to produce a Best Series Golden Globe winner of any kind, but the platform could now achieve its first Best TV Movie/Limited Series victory with “Black Bird.” Gold Derby recently ran a poll asking which of the five current nominees in said category most deserves to win, and a whopping 51% of the votes went to “Black Bird,” while another 31% of people chose the second iteration of HBO’s “The White Lotus.” These results indicate that either show would make for a generally acceptable winner, but we want to hear your final thoughts. Do these poll numbers represent your tastes? Sound off in the comments or our forums before the awards ceremony commences next week.

Here are the complete poll results for what YOU want to see win this year’s Best Limited Series Golden Globe:

51% – “Black Bird” (Apple TV+)

31% – “The White Lotus” (HBO)

10% – “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

7% – “Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)

2% – “The Dropout” (Hulu)

According to Gold Derby’s odds, “The White Lotus” is the odds-on favorite to triumph in this category, despite the fact that its first season was not nominated here last year. It is followed on our predictions list by “Monster,” “Black Bird,” “The Dropout” and “Pam and Tommy,” in that order. A victory for “The White Lotus” would constitute HBO’s 20th in this category, all of which will have occurred within a three-decade period.

When it comes to the four limited series acting contests, we expect the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to spread the love this year. Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”) and Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”) are our predicted winners in the newly established Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor and Actress categories, while we anticipate that the corresponding lead prizes will go to Evan Peters (“Monster”) and Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”).

Non-continuing series that have recently received this top honor include “The Underground Railroad” (2022), “The Queen’s Gambit” (2021), “Chernobyl” (2020) and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (2019).

Tune in to the 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony to see what wins Best Limited Series, as well as 12 other competitive TV trophies. Jerrod Carmichael will host the live televised event, which is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock on Tuesday, January 10.

