‘Black Mirror’ is back to set the world on fire: Netflix reveals Season 6 trailer, release plan

“Black Mirror” is coming back to Netflix. The streaming service announced Season 6 of “Black Mirror” will debut in June, four years after the truncated three-episode Season 5.

“I’ve always felt that ‘Black Mirror’ should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people — and myself — or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself,” creator Charlie Brooker told Netflix in an interview with the brand’s proprietary media outlet, Tudum.

According to Brooker, a five-time Emmy Award winner for numerous “Black Mirror” projects, this new season of the anthology series seeks to tweak expectations from the start. “Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect,” he said. “Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar ‘Black Mirror’ tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is. The stories are all still tonally ‘Black Mirror’ through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before.”

The new trailer for “Black Mirror” Season 6 is set to a cover of “I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire” and features various glimpses of dystopian nightmare scenarios as well as numerous members of the all-star ensemble of actors. Among those set to star in episodes during “Black Mirror” Season 6 are Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin, and Zazie Beetz.

Here’s how Netflix describes the season: Expect the unexpected. The long-awaited return of Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical anthology series which reinvents itself with each new episode. The sixth season of Black Mirror is the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet.

“Black Mirror” Season 6 will debut in June, making it eligible for the 2024 Emmy Awards. The streaming service promised more details to come – presumably an actual release date and episode breakdowns.

