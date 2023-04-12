‘Blindspotting’: STARZ season 2 premiere red carpet interviews with cast and creatives [WATCH]

The Los Angeles premiere for Season 2 of the STARZ original series “Blindspotting” was held on Tuesday, April 11 at the NeueHouse Hollywood. Gold Derby’s associate editor Latasha Ford interviewed several cast members and behind-the-scenes talent including co-creators Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, actors Jasmine Cephas Jones, Jaylen Barron, Candace Nicholas-Lippman, Benjamin Turner, Atticus Woodward, Helen Hunt, Andrew Chapelle, Lance Holloway and Katlynn Simone, choreographer Jon Boogz and executive producer/director Jess Wu Calder on the red carpet. Watch the video above.

“Blindspotting” debuted to critical acclaim in 2021 and remains Certified Fresh at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. It recently won the Audience Award for TV Spotlight at this year’s SXSW Film and TV festival. The series centers on Ashley (Jones), who was nipping at the heels of a middle-class life in Oakland until Miles (Casal), her partner of 12 years and father of their son, Sean (Atticus Woodward) was suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic life when she is forced to move in with Miles’s mother, Rainey (Hunt), and sister, Trish (Barron).

Nine months after Ashley and Miles’s prison nuptials in the season one finale, Ashley is doing backflips to try and raise their son on her own. She is reaching her breaking point and is taking it out on everyone around her. Miles is adjusting to life on the inside and counting down the days before their first family visitation weekend at San Quentin. Rainey is doing her best to make Ashley and Sean feel at home while trying to find a way to stay connected to her son behind bars, but Ashley holds all the cards.

Trish’s new business is flourishing, but she is dealing with jealousy issues now that her best friend and business partner Jacque (April Absynth) is dating Cuddie (Holloway). Janelle (Nicholas-Lippman) is growing frustrated with Ashley’s constant need for support and has begun to miss her life back in Bali. And then of course Earl (Turner), fresh out of prison himself for unintentionally breaking his probation, has moved out of Nancy’s (Margo Hall) house, and is trying to re-establish a relationship with his own family, and his past.

The premiere for the second season will air linearly on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada at 9:00 pm ET/PT on Friday, April 14, immediately followed by episode two at 9:30 pm ET/PT. All subsequent episodes will air Fridays at 9:00 pm ET/PT. New episodes will be available to stream on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms in the US and Canada.

