‘Blue Jean’ director Georgia Oakley and actress Rosy McEwen on 80s law stigmatizing gays and lesbians: ‘It wasn’t mentioned’

In Georgia Oakley’s stunning directorial debut “Blue Jean,” it’s 1988 England and Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government is about to pass a law stigmatizing gays and lesbians, forcing Jean (Rosy McEwen, in a powerhouse performance), a gym teacher, to live a double life. As pressure mounts from all sides, the arrival of a new student catalyzes a crisis that will challenge Jean to her core. The BAFTA-nominated film won the Venice Film Festival’s People’s Choice Award, as well as four British Independent Film Awards.

A special screening of “Blue Jean” was held at the Creative Artists Agency in Los Angeles on June 6, ahead of the film’s June 16 release in New York and LA. Both Oakley and McEwen were on hand for a Q&A after the film moderated by Jenelle Riley of “Variety.” Read the full transcript below.

Riley:

What was the initial spark or inspiration behind wanting to tell this story and specifically see it as a feature film?

Oakley:

Well, it was about five years ago I found an article about some women, lesbian women who had abseiled from the gallery of the House of Lords in London into the debate that was happening on Section 28. And there were these YouTube videos of those women talking about fighting for their rights. And initially I thought that could be the film, I could make a film about those activists. But I guess around that same time, I started to piece together the effect that Section 28 had on my life as somebody who was studying at school for most of the time that it was in law, because it was only repealed in 2003.

And so yeah, I started thinking about how it had affected my life directly without me even knowing of its existence while I was at school. And then that led me to the firsthand accounts of a handful of PE teachers who spoke about their experiences battling mental health problems and spiraling paranoia as a result of this law. And so yeah, I sort of set out to tell a story that could focus both on the knock on effect on students, but also on the lives of those teachers who I felt had been largely forgotten at that point.

Riley:

I mean, I was not familiar at all with Section 28. I’m embarrassed to admit maybe I wasn’t alone in that. I don’t know if it’s a very common thing that people in the states are really aware of. It seems so crazy, frankly, but I guess at the time it wasn’t a surprise.

Oakley:

No, not at all. And actually things were so different then. Obviously there was quite a lot of discussion about Section 28 in 1988, which is why I chose to set the film in the first part of that year when the moral panic around children and them being taught about different types of families. That was at its peak in the first few months of that year. But really after the law came in, it wasn’t mentioned and we scoured all the newspapers and the archives from the BBC in Channel Four to try and find clips where it was spoken about on the news and this kind of thing. And it just wasn’t really, even when the law was repealed, there was only one very small column in one of the newspapers that spoke about it. So obviously now there’s very similar things happening all over the world, but I feel like there is a discussion, as with everything, it’s quite polarized, but there is a discussion of people are aware of it. But at the time, unless it directly affected your life, it wasn’t necessarily something that was spoken about.

Riley:

I mean, obviously this film isn’t going to work without the right Jean, and your whole cast is amazing, but Rosy, you’re so spectacular in this. How did the script find its way to you and what sort of the initial response to it and what drew you to the project?

McEwen:

Everything. I shamefully didn’t know about Section 28 either. And I was very much at school during the time. It was abolished in 2003, so I was about eight years old. So I felt very privileged to be part of telling a story that needed to take up its rightful space in history because it just hadn’t had that. And even in my research as Georgia said, there was nothing out there. And any interviews were mainly with male. There was a couple of interviews I found and it was usually with men and there really wasn’t enough about women during that time. So there was being part of that. And then obviously Georgia’s writing is so perfect and spectacular and Jean was already on the page when I read it. She’s such a phenomenal role and the moment I read it wanted to do it.

Riley:

Were you familiar with Rosy’s work or how did she come to you?

Oakley:

No, I wasn’t actually. And it was during the pandemic that we cast Rosy in. I remember being very frustrated that I was not going to be able to meet any of the actors in person. But actually when I look back on it, I think that was really fortunate in a way because when I first encountered Rosy, she was Jean. She just started speaking on my screen and she, obviously, you can tell her accent is very different, but she was speaking as Jean and I knew from her first take that she understood the essence of the character, the energy of the character, the stillness of the character that I had always imagined. And it was very specific and not everyone who read the script understood that.

And the fact that she was able to embody it was just so thrilling for me. And I remember watching her first tape about 50 times over the course of a weekend. I was cleaning my ladder, and by the next Monday when I came back to editing the script, I noticed that I had Rosy’s voice now in my head as Jean. And that was before we cast her.

McEwen:

My accent was awful.

Riley:

From your perspective, you’re going through this process, you’re self taping I guess, and sending out there and you don’t know if it’s even getting to the right person or what they’re thinking. What was it like when you started to realize you were a real contender for this part and meet with her?

McEwen:

I guess I sent a tape in and then we met and we just had a chat over Zoom and it’s going on a date because you’re like, I really like them and I think we’re really getting on. And I felt like we were speaking the same language and I also felt very relaxed, which is quite rare for me. I get very nervous in audition situations because I felt like I had a lot to say and it came very naturally to me and I felt like we were aligned with so many of our ideas of who Jean was. So obviously when the day ended I was like, please, I hope she’s going to text me.

Riley:

At the same time, when you do get the role, do you feel a certain responsibility? You’re the title character, you’re in every scene.

McEwen:

Oh, it was terrifying.

Oakley:

Remember there was a worried phone call where we’d given you the part and then you were like, “Are you sure?”

McEwen:

Yes. I think me. I’m sure we all have that when something amazing happens, you think, wait, they might have got it wrong. I just need to double check. Yeah, I think being in every scene is really hard. And actually I think the bits that are hardest are the bits in between the big heavy dialogue moments like when she’s eating a bowl of cereal or when she’s watching telly. And she watches TV like three or four times during the film and she’s in very different emotional states of mind. But obviously we filmed them in one go and I’m still sitting on the sofa doing the same thing, but I have to think, oh my God, where is Jean now? But we haven’t filmed anything in between. So it’s those little bits that were actually, I found a lot more challenging.

Riley:

Something else you’re really good at that takes me out of a movie really fast is phone acting. There’s so many people who act on the phone and there’s nobody on the other end. And I remember being really impressed thinking back, watching this. It is those little things that sometimes are harder.

McEwen:

I actually did have a little earpiece with Viv in my ear, so maybe that how I was pretending.

Riley:

That’s really cool that she did that for you though too because-

McEwen:

Yeah, it really helps clearly, yeah.

Riley:

A director would. It’s still acting. Where did you even begin in your research for this character? Because I don’t think you were even alive when this film was set. So it’s not just the character but also the time period.

McEwen:

I think one of the main things I did was surround myself with everything that Jean would’ve been digesting. So things she would’ve been reading, programs she would’ve been watching. I did watch a lot of blind date. And just because that was all the stuff, all that sort of heteronormative imaging that she was seeing everywhere was the stuff that was getting into her psyche and was what was telling her that she was abnormal and was what was raising her fear levels. And then we were lucky enough to get to know and work with two women who had lived that life. So Catherine Lee and Sarah Squires who I spoke to in depth over hours of phone conversations and I just asked them everything. What did that feel like? When did you come out? What was your relationship with your parents like? And they weren’t Jean in any way, but just to hear all of that from a first person perspective was so valuable. I almost felt like I was cheating.

Riley:

And Georgia, for you, you’re making this film on an independent budget, but it really looks like it was set in the late eighties. How did you go about achieving such authenticity?

Oakley:

Well, it was complicated with the budget and so many locations, so many cast members. There were definitely a few people who told us we were mad and that it would never be possible. So it was an uphill battle. But I worked very closely with the production designer and costume designer and cinematographer, and we very meticulously built those worlds. The film for us was so much about what happens when you move this character from one location to another? What does that do? What’s going on internally for her when she moves from here to there and how will those locations speak to each other as a result of that and what will the color palettes be and why will they be such? And we had huge amounts of documents that were shared between each of us sort of planning all of that out.

And yeah, I wanted to make a film that felt authentically eighties, but that was in dialogue with things that are going on now. So I was hoping to achieve something that felt of the time, but at the same time, in some ways timeless and not so necessarily obviously signposting the eighties and that you didn’t really have to know when the film was set in order to understand what’s going on in the story and why we wanted to tell it.

Riley:

Speaking of authenticity, I just heard that the radio programs and the news programs that we hear in the film were actually real. Oh

Oakley:

Yeah. There’s nothing in there that’s not. I mean everything from blind date episodes to everything you hear on the radio, everything that’s on the TV, even when she’s in this, the staff room and there’s that slow zoom when she’s with the other teachers watching the debate. That was the House of Lord’s debate. I had written that segment into the script, but I wrote it in thinking knowing that we wouldn’t find it because I didn’t think it would’ve been filmed. It was just I found the transcript, but somehow we managed to find footage of that moment of that Lord in the House of Lords saying what he says. And so yes, a lot of it was in the script because I listened to a lot of that archive while I was writing. Some of it changed in the edit but it’s all real.

Riley:

So while you’re doing all this research and you’re writing, I imagine what you’re learning in your research is really shaping the story as well.

Oakley:

Yeah, definitely. Things changed throughout the four-year period of writing it right up until the end. If we interviewed somebody new or we found some sort of detail, I mean the bog fund that’s in the film, that was a real thing in Newcastle that one of the women that we spoke to who was a big part of the scene. And then in the late eighties she told us about the bog fund and I loved it. So we changed the scripts and put it in. So things were being added as we met people and discovered new things.

Riley:

I mentioned this is an independent budget, it’s also a period piece. Also, you’re, again, I can’t believe it. First film as a feature director. What ended up being the biggest challenge for each of you? I mean, it could be something logistical, it could be a particular scene that I feel like all actors have that one scene they worry about when they see it on the call sheet.

Oakley:

I would say this is not the biggest challenge, but I would say that it was very comforting to me that Rosy and I shared the burden of the pressure of what it felt like. We both felt, I think without really saying it, that if we fucked it up that it would be on us or the whole thing would. And it felt like we alone were on that path and everybody was there and helping and being brilliant, but we felt a lot of pressure. It takes a long time. I’d taken a long time to get this off the ground and get it financed, and we didn’t have real… We were meant to have six weeks to shoot it. Actually, that was my biggest challenge. We were meant to have six weeks to shoot it. And a few weeks before we started shooting, I was told I had to cut 10 pages of the script because it had to be a five-week shoot. And obviously I did cut some in amongst having a huge meltdown, but I also just did a bit with formatting and yeah, I just made the text smaller.

So then the first day Dee was like, “Look, Georgia, every film I’ve ever worked on, there’s like a little lull at some point in the schedule so that if we get behind we can catch up and blah, blah, blah. But you do not have any days that are lighter. You have a relentless schedule from day one to day 26 or whatever it was.” And that was how we went into the first day. So it was not a very nice feeling, and there was no moment where we could say, oh, let’s relax a bit. It was intense.

McEwen:

Yeah, I mean I felt all of that as well. I guess filming on film as well, you probably felt that more than me, but after every take you have to check the gate. Do you have to do that with a digital? No. You have to check the gate if there’s a hair on it or a shadow or something, then that take can’t be used. So there would be certain scenes. For example, the breakup scene with Viv, we got two cameras and we were just going to do four takes and there were going to be closeups and that was going to be it. And we did two takes and I thought that was it. And I was all crying and charged and they were like, there’s a hair on the gate. And I was like, which camera is it on? And they were like, it’s on your camera. I was like, okay, yeah, let’s go again. But actually, I think then we found something completely new-

Oakley:

You were very brilliant.

McEwen:

… in those last two takes. But checking the gate was always quite a nerveracking experience.

Riley:

I actually wanted to ask about the choice to shoot on, is it 16 millimeter?

Oakley:

Yeah, that was always the plan. Even before I started working with Victor, the cinematographer, I’d always planned to shoot on 16, and it was a combination of aesthetic reasons. I love the grain structure of 16 mil and I thought that it landed itself to this timeless feeling that I was going for. But also, I love shooting on film because I feel like it intensifies the stakes of what you’re doing. And that does mean that you end up in sometimes situations that you wish you weren’t in, including we had to reshoot, didn’t we? We had a lens, something had happened. Because we had to get the rushes, we had to get the footage down to London to get it processed. So we were never watching dailies. It was always three, four days later that we would see something and sometimes we’d watch it back and there’d be that we had a problem with one of the lenses and we had to reshoot certain scenes.

And that was really tricky. Because the energy of what you create on set is a one time thing. And if you have to go back a week later to the same location, which you’ve already struck, it was particularly hard, particularly with Sammy, the little boy who just could not understand why he had to do the same thing again. So I’ve done this. Done this. Just really sulky on the sofa. We’re like-

Riley:

In fairness, I know adult actors who are the same way. So before we go, I want to remind everyone there’s a reception downstairs at Coby, did, I hope to pronounce that correctly. And also that the film is going to be in theaters this weekend. And I’m just sort of curious, because you have lived with this story for so long, what is it like to see it out in the world and see it in movie theaters?

Oakley:

Very surreal. I mean, the moment that we shared the film for the first time in Venice, and I was able to speak to some of the audience members though I remember particularly there was a group of young people, very young, I mean like teenagers, maybe early twenties, who hung around afterwards and they wanted to ask questions. And some of them were really emotional and spoke to me about experiences and seemed to… It seemed like something had unlocked through the presence of watching the film. And they were felt compelled to share certain things with me. And from then, and also in that moment, we had the two women whose lives inspired the film with us there in Venice.

And when the credits rolled, I remember you having this amazing hug with Sarah and they were both in tears it was just really, it felt like whatever happened from that moment onwards didn’t matter because I could see that some people were going to be moved by this and that the women whose lives inspired the film felt this enormous catharsis from not just watching the film, but going through the whole experience of being there with us on set and being a part of that journey for a few years and then seeing it with an audience. So yeah, from that moment it felt like the pressure was off because that was more than I could have hoped for.

Riley:

I mean, that’s the review that matters, right? I can say that because you got great reviews everywhere else. So of course that’s the one that matters. What was it like watching it with them there?

McEwen:

I guess I just really wanted to get it right for them. I remember when I first met them and I got the script… Well before I met them, and I got the script through and I just thought, “Oh, I’m going to do some really good acting and I’m going to try and do my best.” And then I spoke to Catherine and the first thing she said to me was, I wish I’d been braver. And I thought, oh my gosh, this isn’t about me. This is about getting this right. So I just took that responsibility very seriously. So for them to watch it, I just was thinking, “God, I really hope this aligns with how they felt.” And I think it really did. And it was very emotional. We cried, we hugged. Yeah, it was gorgeous.

