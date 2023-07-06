‘Bob Marley: One Love’ trailer: Kingsley Ben-Adir transforms into reggae legend [Watch]

A big year for Kingsley Ben-Adir continued on Thursday with the release of the first trailer for “Bob Marley: One Love.”

Ben-Adir, who currently stars on the Disney+ Marvel series “Secret Invasion” and also appears in this month’s “Barbie,” plays the reggae legend of the title in the new biofilm from Reinaldo Marcus Green (“King Richard”).

Here’s the official synopsis from Paramount:

BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

Lashana Lynch stars as Marley’s wife, Rita. Also in the cast is Michael Gandolfini and James Norton.

Among the producers are members of Marley’s family. On Instagram, Ziggy Marley posted the following statement about the project:

“Nothing happens before it’s time and now is the time for the story of our father Bob Marley to be represented in a biopic theatrical release coming in 2024. You’ve heard the music and you think you know the man but do you really understand what he went through and what moments shaped him into the person he became.”

He added, “Filmed in England and Jamaica the cast and crew represents one of the most unique creation to ever come out of a Hollywood studio. Authenticity fills the screen with numerous Jamaican actors doing us proud in representing the culture. Filmed at the actual places where Bob walked, played football and sang like Trench Town and Bull Bay in Kingston, it is an artistic creation that we are proud of and want you to enjoy to be entertained but also to be inspired. The family produced it with Paramount studio and for us it represents the continuation of Bob’s message and growth. With this release we look forward to inspiring not only the long-time fans but also the younger generation, giving them a vehicle that opens the door to explore Bob’s life and music and in so doing expand his universal message of unification, justice and peace throughout the earth.”

Paramount has “Bob Marley: One Love” set for release on January 12, 2024. If the film has a platform release in December, Ben-Adir will be eligible for the 2024 Oscars in the Best Actor race. Historically, it’s a category friendly to musical biopic roles, including recent winners like Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury and Jamie Foxx as Ray Charles. This year, Austin Butler was a Best Actor nominee for playing Elvis Presley in “Elvis.”

