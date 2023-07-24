Bob Odenkirk (‘Better Call Saul’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Bob Odenkirk is entering the “Better Call Saul” episode “Saul Gone” as his 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Actor. “Saul Gone” aired on August 15, 2022, and is the 13th and final episode of the AMC show’s sixth and final season.

In “Saul Gone,” Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk) faces the consequences of the conflicts caused by his three identities: the actions he made under his birth name of McGill, the federal crimes he committed as Saul Goodman, and the schemes he ran in Omaha as Gene Takavic. The episode also sees Jimmy and Kim Wexler (Emmy nominee Rhea Seehorn) coming face-to-face for the first time in six years. Three flashbacks investigate roads not travelled as Saul thinks about the person he has become and the people he lost along the way. The episode marks the series finale. “Saul Gone” was written and directed by “Better Call Saul” co-creator and showrunner Peter Gould.

This year marks the sixth Emmy nomination in the Best Drama Actor category that Odenkirk has received for “Better Call Saul.” For this 2023 contest, he is competing against Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”), Brian Cox (“Succession”), Kieran Culkin (“Succession”), Jeremy Strong (“Succession”) and Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”). He is a 20-time Emmy Award nominee who has won twice: in 1989 for writing on “Saturday Night Live” and 1993 as a writer on “The Ben Stiller Show.”



“Better Call Saul” received seven total 2023 Emmy Award nominations, including Best Drama Series. The AMC series, which wrapped up last year, has earned 53 Emmy nominations all told and is still looking for its first win.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums.

