Can Bob Odenkirk pull a Bryan Cranston at the Golden Globes?

We’re two years out from “Better Call Saul” celebrating 10 years since its debut (yes, really), which means we’re only two years out from a rash of articles about the “Breaking Bad” prequel and its legacy. Alongside what are sure to be thoughtful ruminations on the series’ ability to expertly mix comedy and tragedy will be countless laments about an inexplicable dearth of awards for said excellence. It’s not a legacy the show wants or deserves — being a mainstay on lists of the biggest snubs in history is not an achievement, nor is it something someone sets out to do when they make ambitious art. But now that “Better Call Saul” has wrapped its run with its sixth season on AMC, one has to wonder whether voters will choose to recognize it during its final year of eligibility. After all, it wouldn’t be the first time a voting body did such a thing.

In 2014, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association awarded Bryan Cranston the Golden Globe for Best TV Drama Actor for his chilling performance as Walter White in the final season of “Breaking Bad.” This was after overlooking the four-time Best Drama Actor Emmy winner the three previous years in favor of Steve Buscemi (“Boardwalk Empire”), Kelsey Grammer (“Boss”) and Damian Lewis (“Homeland”). Can Bob Odenkirk, who has now been nominated five times for his performance on “Saul,” follow in his former co-star’s footsteps and do the same? It certainly looks possible.

The man once known as Saul Goodman currently sits in first place in Gold Derby’s combined odds at 10/3, with eight Experts and five Editors predicting him to triumph. He has a decent lead over the actor in second place, Adam Scott (37/10) of Apple TV+’s “Severance,” a sci-fi thriller that has given the tech-slash-media company a critically acclaimed drama to pair with its award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso.” Rounding out the rest of the category are Jeff Bridges of the FX drama “The Old Man” (9/2), Kevin Costner of Paramount’s uber-popular Western “Yellowstone” and Diego Luna of Disney+’s Star Wars-adjacent series “Andor.” Both have 9/2 odds to win.

Now, historically, the HFPA has preferred shows and/or actors who are shiny and new, who’ve recently broken out — this allows them to be trendsetters of a sort. None of the actors themselves in the category truly qualify, but because “Severance” is new and had such a big year, one can argue that a win for Scott is not out of the realm of possibilities (the series is also in first place, while “Saul” is in fourth). Meanwhile, “Andor” aired most recently, and was beloved, which could give Luna a leg up over the competition. But knowing that this is Odenkirk’s final year of eligibility also adds a now-or-never air to the race, and a number of voters no doubt took this into consideration when they cast their ballots for Best TV Drama Actor.

It would be well deserved if Odenkirk were to win — his performance as Jimmy/Saul this season was as good as it’s ever been –not to mention a fitting and symmetrical ending given Cranston’s own triumph after years of coming up short. But if one were to compare the current atmosphere around “Better Call Saul” to the world when Cranston won, it’s difficult to deny one simple truth: “Breaking Bad” was huge, a massive success story that was coming off Emmy wins at the time of Cranston’s victory at the Globes, which also awarded the show Best Drama Series for the first and only time. And “Better Call Saul” is … not.

Despite a slew of various nominations throughout its run, “Better Call Saul” kind of flew under the radar when it was on, even to fans of its parent series. It was often quieter than “Breaking Bad” — not just in terms of the fervor of its fandom, but in its storytelling too. It was not until the latter seasons that the show even started to feature more of the tense, pulse-pounding drama that “Breaking Bad” did so well. And yet, one can argue that the series also surpassed the highs of its parent show. You can chalk some of it up to the creative team, led by co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, as having learned numerous lessons throughout the making of “Breaking Bad” that they then applied to “Saul.” You can see how the writing got sharper, the trademark montages and creative visuals were stronger. It was often a better show in some regards, and Odenkirk’s performance only got better as the show went on. So if the HFPA does see fit to honor him for its final season, it won’t just be because it’s his final chance, but be because he earned it.

