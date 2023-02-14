Why it might finally be Bob Odenkirk’s year at the SAG Awards

The “Better Call Saul” farewell tour continues with a stop at the Screen Actors Guild Awards later this month. Star Bob Odenkirk, who originated the role of criminal lawyer Saul Goodman during the second season of “Breaking Bad” before leading the show’s prequel spin-off for six seasons, is nominated for TV drama actor for the fifth time, all for his work on “Saul.” You could say that it’s, ahem, criminal he has yet to win. But could this finally be the year he walks away a winner?

Unlike the Emmys, SAG Awards eligibility follows the calendar year, so the fact that “Saul’s” final season was split in half in 2022 is ultimately meaningless. This is Odenkirk’s final opportunity to be recognized for his layered portrayal of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takovic unless “Breaking Bad” creator and “Better Call Saul” co-creator Vince Gilligan gets bored years from now and decides to see what Jimmy’s doing after prison. That seems unlikely to happen, so given the finality of the situation, and because there is not a clearly defined frontrunner at this late stage, it’s entirely possible that Odenkirk might finally hear his name called come Feb. 26.

A gifted writer and comedian who’s proven he’s just as capable of delivering the drama, Odenkirk is currently leading the rankings with eight Experts and eight editors predicting him to triumph, giving him 82/25 odds. And yet, a win is far from being a foregone conclusion. Jason Bateman, who sits behind Odenkirk in second place at 4/1 odds, is a three-time nominee and two-time winner for his work on Netflix’s fan-favorite crime drama “Ozark.” Given his history, it would be a bit foolish to write him off completely, especially since this is also his final year of eligibility. Elsewhere, Adam Scott (third place, 4/1 odds) deftly portrays multiple sides of the same man on Apple TV+’s critically acclaimed sci-fi thriller “Severance,” while “The Old Man” star Jeff Bridges (fourth place, 9/2 odds) and Odenkirk’s own castmate Jonathan Banks (fifth place, 9/2 odds) both brought the drama in their respective series. Despite how the odds currently appear, this race is far from over.

However, the fact that Banks, who like Odenkirk starred on “Breaking Bad” before appearing on “Better Call Saul,” managed to sneak into the TV drama actor field for the first time — remember, there are no supporting TV categories — is a good sign for Odenkirk and the show as a whole. It reveals that SAG voters are paying attention and that they like what they see. Not even Aaron Paul, a three-time Emmy winner during “Breaking Bad,” was able to earn a nomination for his portrayal of Jesse Pinkman.

But perhaps an even greater sign that good things could lie ahead is the knowledge that it also took years for the Screen Actors Guild to recognize the talented men and women of “Breaking Bad.” Bryan Cranston snagged three consecutive nominations before he ultimately triumphed in 2013 for his performance as Walter White in the first half of the show’s fifth and final season (he would win again the following year for his work in the second half). The show’s cast, including Odenkirk, won its first and only TV drama ensemble award for the final installment as well. So it’s not out of the ordinary for voters to reward talent on the way out. And it would certainly be poetic if Odenkirk were to follow a similar path to his first win for the show’s spin-off, which saw him easily slip into and out of his character’s many personas with shocking ease right up until the end.

SAG Awards odds for Best TV Drama Actor Who will win?

