Bob Odenkirk Emmy chances doubled with ‘Lucky Hank’

Bob Odenkirk looks to double his chances at the Emmys this year by entering the Comedy Actor race for “Lucky Hank.” This could mean he gets nominated in the Drama and Comedy Lead Actor categories. For an actor with a long-established career in comedy, it seems fitting he’d make the field of jokers.

“Lucky Hank” is the new AMC dark comedy, where Odenkirk plays the college professor, William Henry “Hank” Devereaux, Jr. At the beginning of the show’s pilot episode, Hank rants in class about his institution being a “middling college” and exclaims to a student, “The fact that you’re here means you didn’t try very hard.” The fallout of this causes Hank to be voted out as Chair of the English department. These ramifications lead to conversations with his wife (Mireille Enos) about moving to New York where she has an exciting job opportunity. However, these hopes are dashed when he comedically gets re-elected Chair on plurality after nearly all the professors vote for a different person.

Being told from Hank’s perspective gives Odenkirk plenty to work with. Also, opening with a big scene allows viewers to connect and engage with his character right from the jump – reminiscent of Jeff Daniels’ Emmy-winning performance for “The Newsroom.” The prickly nature of his character could hurt with likability. But there’s also something endearing about a curmudgeonly truth teller which Odenkirk portrays with earnestness and on-point comedic timing.

Odenkirk is a long shot to win the Emmy at Gold Derby with 100/1 combined odds. But underestimate his potential nomination at your own peril. In the Comedy Lead Actor race, four of the last eight winners have been for performances in freshman seasons (Jeffrey Tambor, Donald Glover, Bill Hader, and Jason Sudeikis). After the “Barry” pilot aired, for instance, Bill Hader was only at 80/1 combined odds to take the award he eventually won. This year’s comedy actor race also has an opening. The top five slots look pretty stable with Sudeikis, “The Bear” star (and fellow freshman contender) Jeremy Allen White, Hader, and “Only Murders in the Building” leads Martin Short and Steve Martin; after that, however, some chaos reigns.

That is why Emmy voters could go for Odenkirk. The actor has been a regular at the Emmys for his work on “Better Call Saul.” He’s already received five nominations for Drama Lead Actor and is eligible again this year. There is clearly love for him in the industry. If he gets in for “Hank,” there is a reasonable chance he will have two lead-acting nominations. This could boost his stock in both races. Maybe after missing out on the early seasons of “Saul,” Odenkirk can find fortune in comedy for “Lucky Hank.”

