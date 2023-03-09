Bob Odenkirk to play Tommy Wiseau in for-charity remake of cult classic ‘The Room’

Bob Odenkirk is entering “The Room,” and hopefully it doesn’t tear him apart, Lisa. Deadline reports that the “Better Call Saul” actor will star in a for-charity remake of Tommy Wiseau’s notorious cult classic, which is famous for being one of — if not the — worst movie ever made.

The project comes from Acting for a Cause, a volunteer organization that stages digital readings of classic plays and movies for charity. “The Room” will benefit HIV/AIDS research organization amfAR.

Produced, directed, and hosted by Acting for a Cause’s Brando Crawford, “The Room” remake will feature Odenkirk and others acting out Wiseau’s script in front of green screens of the actual movie’s locations. Odenkirk will play Johnny, unforgettably played by producer-director-writer Wiseau in the inept original. Crawford will play Mark, Johnny’s best friend who betrays him by having an affair with his fiancée, Lisa. Mark was played in the original by Greg Sestero, who wrote an acclaimed memoir about his experience making “The Room” called “The Disaster Artist.” The role of Lisa – originated by Juliette Danielle – will be played by Bella Heathcote (“Pieces of Her”).

Odenkirk confirmed his involvement in a tweet. “This is real. This is true. And let me tell you, I tried my best to SELL every line, as honestly as I could…and I had a BLAST,” he tweeted. His tweet indicates that the tribute will be played totally straight like the movie was.

“The Room” is an independent production from 2003 that became a cult classic thanks to midnight screenings all over the country, where fans interact “Rocky Horror Picture Show”-style with the so-bad-it’s-good movie. It’s endlessly quotable – my personal favorite line is “You’re my favorite customer” – and completely baffling in its conception. To this day, no one is sure how it was funded. It tells a story of a tragically doomed romance, as Johnny, a good man who lives in San Francisco, watches his life unravel after Lisa cheats on him with Mark.

The remake will be available on Acting for a Cause’s website at a near-future date to be announced.

