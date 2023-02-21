Keira Knightley gets the scoop in true crime drama ‘Boston Strangler’ trailer [Watch]

If you’re still obsessed with “Zodiac,” you’re going to want to check out “Boston Strangler.” Writer-director Matt Ruskin’s new film is in the same vein as David Fincher’s 2007 true crime classic, as both films follow an out-of-their-depth newspaper reporter as they investigate a string of murders that have their city on edge in the 1960s. On Tuesday, Hulu and 20th Century Studios put out a new trailer for the film, which will be released exclusively on Hulu on March 17.

In “Boston Strangler,” the Jake Gyllenhaal reporter role is played by Keira Knightley. The two-time Oscar nominee is doing a rare American accent as Loretta McLaughlin, the Boston Record-American journalist who broke the story and coined the term “Boston Strangler.” Carrie Coon plays her colleague Jean Cole, who worked with McLaughlin on the investigation. Together, they go up against institutional sexism and police incompetence and put themselves at great personal risk in order to uncover the story.

Ridley Scott is a producer on the film through his company Scott Free. The cast also includes Alessandro Nivola, David Dastmalchian, Morgan Spector, Bill Camp, and Chris Cooper. Cooper plays McLaughlin’s boss, who tells her, “You’re on the lifestyle desk. You’re not covering a homicide.”

The Boston Strangler murders were attributed to a man named Albert DeSalvo, who confessed to the murders, but there are still suspicions that he was not responsible for all of them.

