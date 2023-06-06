‘Bottoms’ trailer: Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott start a fight club [Watch]

I am Jack’s trailer for “Bottoms.”

On Tuesday, Orion released the first trailer for the new film from “Shiva Baby” director Emma Seligman with “Shiva Baby” star Rachel Sennott and “The Bear” Emmy contender Ayo Edebiri. Sennott and Seligman also co-wrote the script.

The twisted high school comedy focuses on two students (Sennott and Edebiri) who start a school fight club in an effort to win the attention of their more popular classmates. Here’s the official plot summary:

“‘Bottoms,’ a refreshingly unique raunchy comedy, focuses on two girls, PJ and Josie, who start a fight club as a way to lose their virginities to cheerleaders. Their bizarre plan works. The fight club gains traction and soon the most popular girls in school are beating each other up in the name of self-defense. But PJ and Josie find themselves in over their heads and in need of a way out before their plan is exposed.”

“Bottoms” debuted at this year’s SXSW Film Festival to strong reviews. The trailer teases some of its more satirical elements – including that both Sennott and Edebiri are much older than the high school students whom they play. Think of “Bottoms” as a kind of mix of “Not Another Teen Movie,” “Superbad,” “Heathers,” and, yes, “Fight Club.”

The movie is set to arrive in theaters on August 25. One craft highlight to get excited about is the score from Charli XCX and Leo Birenberg.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions