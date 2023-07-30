Box office: ‘Barbenheimer’ reigns over Disney’s latest ‘Haunted Mansion,’ A24 horror ‘Talk to Me’ exceeds expectations

It probably wasn’t smart for any movie to take on the two-headed box office monster known as “Barbenheimer,” yet two movies tried to do just that, one doing better than the other. Read on for the weekend box office report.

There was just no taking down Greta Gerwig‘s “Barbie,” starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, which brought in another estimated $93 million in its second weekend, down 43% from its opening weekend, astounding when you consider the larger second-weekend drops for most high-opening Marvel movies. Going by estimates, “Barbie” has made $351.4 million through Sunday, putting it on track to pass “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” for biggest movie of the summer sometime this coming week. “Barbie” is officially the fastest movie of the year to hit $300 million, and it should cross $400 million any day now. “Barbie” added another $122.2 million overseas this weekend to bring its global total to $774.5 million in just two weeks in 70 total markets. A billion worldwide is now inevitable.

Christopher Nolan‘s “Oppenheimer” grossed an estimated $46.2 million in 3,647 locations, down just 44% from its opening weekend. Its domestic gross is at $174 million, and should be catching up to “Dunkirk” and “Interstellar” in the next few days. Internationally, it made another $72.4 million, bringing its overseas total to $226.3 million and global total just past $400 million. $24 million of its global total came from IMAX screens in its second weekend, convincing Universal to extend its IMAX run through August 17.

Disney’s “Haunted Mansion,” directed by Justin Simien, came into the weekend with horrid reviews but with a release into 3,740 theaters and a cast that includes two Oscar winners (Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto) and Oscar nominee, Lakeith Stanfield, as well as Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, Danny De Vito, Owen Wilson, and more. After making just under $10 million on Friday (including $3.1 million from earlier previews), “Haunted Mansion” opened with an estimated $24.2 million to take third place. It also received a “B+” from audiences via CinemaScore, not great for what should be a fairly populist release.

Angel Studios’ massive hit, “Sound of Freedom,” made another $12.4 million in 3,411 – it just keeps adding theaters despite being in its fourth weekend – to take fourth place. Although that was down 37%, it has already made $149 million domestically so far, which is more than quite a few studio blockbusters, including a couple below.

For instance, Tom Cruise‘s “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” hasn’t made that much in North America, adding another $10.7 million this weekend for fifth place, down 45% in its third weekend with $139.2 million grossed domestically. It’s going to lose a lot more theaters on Wednesday and Thursday to make room for new movies.

The Philippou Brothers‘ Australian horror flick, “Talk to Me,” starring Sophie Wilde, came into the weekend with terrific reviews, going back to its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. A24 released it into 2,340 locations where it brought in $4.2 million on Friday, with $1.2 million from earlier previews. It is estimated to have made $10 million in its first weekend, almost twice as much as tracking and projections while averaging $4,274 per theater. It’s a great start for a movie that has a couple weekends without any horror competition, but it’s also better than so many other recent A24 genre releases, including ones from the likes of Ari Aster, Alex Garland, and David Lowery. Like “Haunted Mansion,” it received a “B+” CinemaScore from audiences, which is decent for horror, and shows that word-of-mouth could be strong.

Harrison Ford‘s return for “Indiana Jones and the Dice of Destiny” dropped to seventh place with $4 million (down 40%) with $167 million grossed domestically. Disney-Pixar’s followed in eighth with $3.4 million and $134.8 million domestic. Disney’s summer began much better with Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3” and “The Little Mermaid” in May and has just tailed off ever since.

“Insidious: The Red Door” has become the biggest installment of the franchise with $174.3 million grossed worldwide, $78 million of that came from North America where it made another $3.2 million this weekend to take ninth place.

GKIDS released Takehiko Inoue’s anime feature, “The First Slam Dunk,” a huge blockbuster hit in Papan into 581 North American locations where it brought in $626,000, averaging $1,077 per location. It looks like we might have to wait a little longer for another anime hit.

Most players had “Barbenheimer” in first and second place again in the box office prediction game, with “Haunted Mansion” in third. Fourth place was generally split between “Sound of Freedom” and “Mission: Impossible,” same with fifth place, but there’s a very good chance we’ll get quite a few perfect 6 out of 6s this week.

Five players went five for five in the July 21 game, but if you guessed that board leader “Mellow Drama” had the highest point score with 95,100, then you’d be correct.

On Wednesday, Paramount opens “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” joined on Friday by Jason Statham in “Meg 2: The Trench.” Can either of them beat “Barbie”? Tune into the weekend preview on Wednesday to find out what I think.

