Box office: ‘Barbenheimer’ back on top as Dracula flick ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ disappoints

Even the release of two new wide releases, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” and “Jules,” didn’t do much to stop “Barbenheimer” from reigning over the box office for a fourth weekend. Read on for the weekend box office report.

Greta Gerwig‘s “Barbie,” starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, just doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, as it achieved a fourth weekend at #1 with $33.7 million, down 36% from last weekend with $526.3 million grossed domestically. It’s quickly catching up to 2023’s top earner, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which grossed $574.2 million in North America earlier in the year, but “Barbie” is already the 18th-highest grossing movie domestically. It has passed “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker” and is creeping up on the $535 million made by Christopher Nolan‘s “The Dark Knight.” Once it passes that amount, it will be Warner Bros’ highest-grossing movie of all time, at least domestically.

Nolan’s acclaimed biopic “Oppenheimer,” starring Cillian Murphy, made an estimated $18.8 million, down just 35%, as it bounced back into second place to bring its domestic total to $264.3 million, catching up with Nolan’s “Inception” to potentially become Nolan’s biggest non-Batman movie. “Oppenheimer” earned another $31.9 million overseas, for an international total of $384.8 million and $649 million worldwide, making it Nolan’s fifth highest grossing movie in just four weeks. $134.4 million of that amount came from worldwide IMAX screens, which “Oppenheimer” has maintained hold on through the end of August. Some of its bigger markets include the UK & Ireland which has grossed $58.1 million and Germany with $35.4 million, as it’s already Nolan’s biggest film in many markets.

The animated “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” moved into third place with $15.8 million, down 44% from its opening weekend with $72.8 million since opening a little less than two weeks ago. Paramount has already announced a sequel.

The Jason Statham underwater action movie, “Meg 2: The Trench,” dropped to third place with $12.7 million, a relatively large 58% drop from its opening weekend with a $54.1 million domestic gross. Although it was ahead of the “Ninja Turtles” by $2 million their respective opening weekends, that drop put it $3 million below the animated movie for their second weekends, and the “Turtles” has still made nearly $20 million more due to the fact it opened three days earlier than “Meg 2.”

Although “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” was the only new wide release in theaters, it was not helped by its poor reviews and a title that didn’t make it clear that it was meant to be a Dracula prequel. After pulling in a mere $750,000 in Thursday previews, the movie opened in fifth place with an estimated $6.5 million over the weekend. Audiences weren’t that crazy about “Demeter,” giving it a “B-” CinemaScore, which is pretty awful, as “Meg 2” discovered in its second weekend.

Even Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” managed to hold up well, dropping to sixth place with $5.6 million, a drop of just 39% to bring its domestic total to $52.9 million.

SEE Grab the popcorn and sound off in our movie forums

A24’s “Talk to Me” moved up into seventh place with $5.1 million, a minimal drop of 18% possibly helped by the announcement of a sequel being greenlit. It has grossed $31.3 million in North America so far.

Angel Studios’ “The Sound of Freedom” has had bigger weekend-to-weekend drops in recent weeks, this weekend taking eighth place with $4.8 million, down 36% from last week. Still, it has grossed $172.8 million, making it the biggest independently released hit of the year.

Tom Cruise‘s “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” remains in the Top 10 in ninth place with $4.7 million, down just 29% with just under $160 million made domestically. It doesn’t seem likely that a potential late summer resurrection will help it achieve the box office take of previous installments.

Bleecker Street’s quirky comedy “Jules,” starring Sir Ben Kingsley, opened in 780 theaters after generally positive reviews, for an opening weekend of $834,000, averaging of a little over $1,000 per venue.

SEE 2023 box office hits: Every movie that made more than $100 million

Most players in the box office prediction game had “Barbie” winning the weekend with between $25 and 50 million, although far fewer were bullish on “Oppenheimer” returning to second place, followed by the “Ninja Turtles.” Still, from box office estimates, it’s likely that 125 players (or more) might go six for six this weekend.

No players went 6 for 6 in the August 4 game and only two players even got 5 out of 6. It was pretty close, but “Arthur_Barros” came out just ahead of “Texas Fright” with more points.

Next week, there are three new wide releases: Warner Bros’ latest DC superhero movie “Blue Beetle,” the R-rated Universal comedy “Strays,” as well as “Back on the Strip.” Check back on Wednesday for the weekend preview on how they might do.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions