Box office: ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ opens with $130 million globally, another lesser summer movie showing

So far, the summer movie season has seen its fair share of disappointments, and not even Harrison Ford‘s Indiana Jones could turn things around in the weekend before the 4th of July. Read on for the weekend box office report.

It’s been 15 years since Ford sported Indiana Jones’s trademark hat and whip, so his return as the popular adventurer in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” should have been one of the summer’s biggest event movies. Disney released the Lucasfilm movie into 4,600 theaters, making it one of the widest releases of all time, but that didn’t help matters much. After making $7.2 million in Thursday previews and $24 million on Friday, “Dial of Destiny” brought in a relatively disappointing $60 million over the weekend.

It averaged roughly $13,000 per venue, which is decent, but not enough for it to be considered one of the summer hits. For comparison, Paramount’s “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” opened with $61 million last month, which was also considered a disappointment for that franchise. Overseas, “Dial of Destiny” opened with $70 million for a global opening total of $130 million, which might make its North American showing a little less painful.

“Dial of Destiny” debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May, but received lukewarm reviews, though they got better over the months since then, ending up with 68% on Rotten Tomatoes. It also received a “B+” CinemaScore from audiences polled, which isn’t great but also isn’t disastrous.

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” continues to do well with another $11.5 million in 3,405 theaters, down 39% to drop back down to second place. It has grossed $339.9 million, making it one of the summer’s biggest hits.

Right behind it in third place was Disney-Pixar’s “Elemental” with $11.3 million, also down a small 39% from last weekend, although that’s only grossed $88.8 million domestically. It added another $29.8 million overseas to bring its global total to $186.8 million, which is fairly middling for the once mighty Pixar.

Remaining in fourth place, Jennifer Lawrence‘s R-rated comedy, “No Hard Feelings,” brought in an estimated $7.5 million this weekend, down 50% from its opening weekend with $29.3 million grossed in its first 10 days.

Right behind it was “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” with $7 million, also keeping its placement in fifth and down just 40% from last weekend. It has grossed $136.1 million so far, which isn’t great for the franchise, but it’s still holding up better than other summer releases.

What is likely to be the biggest bomb in the history of DreamWorks Animation is “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” featuring the voice of Lana Condor (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”). It only grossed $5.2 million this weekend in 3,400 theaters, which is the worst opening for a DreamWorks animated movie ever. That’s worse than the $6.1 million opening for “Spirit Untamed” during the height of the pandemic and even worse than 2003’s “Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas” that opened 20 years to this date. It only made $7.6 million overseas this weekend.

It received decent reviews with 65% on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as an “A-” CinemaScore from audiences, which is promising, though based on that opening and stronger releases throughout July, it might be out of the top 10 quite quickly.

Warner Bros’ “The Flash” is officially deader than a doornail, losing 1,538 theaters on Friday in only its third weekend and dropping another 67% to $5 million, to take seventh place. It has only grossed $99.3 million so far, and while it will join the $100 million club this coming week, it’s likely to lose even more theaters in the weeks to come.

Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” added 226 theaters on Friday, but it still had a substantial 58% drop in its third weekend to take ninth place with $3.8 million in 1,901 theaters. It has grossed $18.1 million so far, but with that sort of drop, it’s unlikely to be one of Anderson’s highest-grossing releases.

A24 expanded Celine Song‘s drama “Past Lives” into 906 theaters on Friday, but despite adding 610 more theaters and grossing $1.5 million this weekend, it was not enough to get into the top 10. We’ll have to see what A24 does from here, since it’s thought that “Past Lives” may be an Oscars contender, but it has many, many months until the academy begins doling out its nominations.

A majority of players had “Indiana Jones” winning the weekend with between $50 and $75 million in the Gold Derby box office prediction game, as well as having “Across the Spider-Verse” and “Elemental” in second and third place. Fourth and fifth place were where players went in different directions, and that’s what will decide the winners this weekend.

As far as the June 23 game, six players went six for six but “paulhardister” won the weekend based on his 78,165 points, putting his Super Bet behind “Across the Spider-Verse” while it was still at 100/1 odds. Nice one!

This coming weekend is another slower one where the horror sequel “Insidious: The Red Door” takes on Adele Lim‘s raunchy comedy “Joy Ride.” Check back on Wednesday for our weekend preview on how they might do.

