Box office: ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ defeats ‘Indiana Jones,’ while ‘Sound of Freedom’ opens in top 3

It was quite a shocking weekend at the box office, as “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” lost first place to the fifth installment of a more recent franchise, “Insidious: The Red Door.” Read on for the weekend box office report.

Normally, a horror franchise like the “Insidious” movies might feel like old hat by the fifth installment, even when compared to a movie starring an 80–year-old Harrison Ford as one of his most popular film characters. “Insidious: The Red Door” marked the directorial debut by Patrick Wilson, who returned as his character from the original two movies, along with Ty Sympkins and Rose Byrne.

Sony held onto reviews as long as humanly possibly, probably realizing that critics wouldn’t be kind with the movie only receiving a 36% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviews didn’t really matter, as “The Red Door” pulled in $5 million from Thursday previews and $15.2 million on Friday, leading to a estimated three-day weekend of $32.6 million in 3,188 theaters, or $10,242 average per venue. That’s the second-best domestic opening for a horror film this year after “Scream VI” in March, and “The Red Door” brought in another $31.4 million overseas for a $62 million worldwide opening. Two of the top international markets were Mexico with $5.8 million and the Philippines with $3.7 million, the latter a top horror opening for the country. As with many of Blumhouse’s productions, the movie was made for a modest $16 million budget, so it was a profitable venture in just its first weekend.

Unfortunately, the movie’s “C+” CinemaScore showed that audiences who flocked to see the movie its opening weekend were not impressed, that being the worst rating for a movie in the series, so expect a massive second weekend drop.

As frequently is the case, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” took a tumble in its second weekend, dropping 56% to second place with $26.5 million for a ten-day total of $121.2 million. It added another $31.8 million overseas this weekend for a global total of $247.9 million, so it has a ways to go before it’s remotely profitable.

One of the biggest surprises of the week has to be Angel Studios‘ real-life drama “Sound of Freedom,” starring Jim Caviezel (“The Passion of the Christ”) as former government agent Tim Ballard, who quit his job to help fight against sex trafficking in third-world countries. Also starring Mira Sorvino, the movie opened on the 4th of July with previews on Monday that added up to an opening of $14.2 million. It continued the week with another $4 million on Wednesday and $3.7 million on Thursday for $22 million even before the weekend. It took third place on Friday with $5.3 million with the entry of “Insidious: The Red Door” into the market, but still managed to make an estimated $18.2 million over the three-day weekend for a first week total of $40.2 million. If that wasn’t already great, it also received an “A+”CinemaScore, showing that audiences really dug the film.

Pixar’s “Elemental” may have opened low for the Disney animation house, but it’s done a decent job making up for that by passing $100 million in its third weekend, with another $9.6 million (down 21%) to take fourth place. With $109.2 million grossed domestically, audiences who gave the movie an “A” CinemaScore its opening weekend seem to be telling their friends. It made another $30 million overseas, where it’s doing terrific, including a $3.8 million opening in the UK, bringing its global total to $251.9 million. That may not be terrific for the Pixar brand, but it’s showing strength in Asian markets like South Korea, where it has grossed $25.8 million, and China with $15.4 million.

Over the weekend, Sony’s animated sequel, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” became the highest-grossing movie of the summer and second-highest for the year, adding another $8 million to take fifth place, down 33% from last weekend. It has grossed $357.7 million domestically, putting it ahead of Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol.3” to become the current summer winner. “Spider-Verse” has added another $284 million overseas, with another $9.2 million added this weekend, for a global total of $642.2 million.

Adele Lim‘s raunchy comedy “Joy Ride,” starring Ashley Park, Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola, and Sabrina Wu, opened in 2,820 theaters. Despite rave reviews going back months, it still only managed to make $5.9 million in 2,820 theaters to open in sixth place with an average of $2,074 per theater. If that didn’t hurt enough, the movie also received a “B-” CinemaScore, not the worst for a new movie this weekend but far from a ringing endorsement that audiences liked it as much as the critics.

It landed just ahead of Jennifer Lawrence‘s own R-rated comedy, “No Hard Feelings,” which took sixth place with $5.2 million, down 33% from last weekend with $40.4 million grossed so far.

Paramount’s own franchise, “Transformers: The Rise of the Beasts,” added another $5 million in 2,475 theaters for eighth place, down 32% from last weekend. It has grossed $146.7 million in North America so far, which isn’t great, but is about average for the summer. It has grossed over $400 million globally, so it’s not a complete disaster, but it does make one wonder whether we’ll ever see the G.I. Joe crossover promised by the end credits sting.

Celine Song‘s indie drama “Past Lives” brought in another $1 million in 776 theaters – still outside the top 10 – to bring its own total to $8.4 million.

Bleecker Street’s “The Lesson,” starring Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant and Julie Delpy, opened in 268 theaters with just $157,752 or $588 per venue, while the Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown opened in 48 theaters with a paltry $34,000 or $708 per theater.

