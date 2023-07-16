Box office: ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ ends first week with $80 million, ‘Sound of Freedom’ adds $27 million

Tom Cruise‘s action flick “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” the seventh installment of the franchise that began way back in 1996, opened across the country and did decently, but maybe not as well as some hoped or expected. Read on for the weekend box office report.

“Mission: Impossible 7” opened early on Wednesday with previews on Tuesday, but it came into the week with absolutely fantastic reviews with 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie (his third movie in the franchise), Cruise was once again joined by Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Vanessa Kirby, with new players in Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales and Pom Klementieff.

Paramount reports that “Dead Reckoning” brought in an estimated $56.2 million over the weekend, which brings its opening week to a cool $80 million in five days (including all previews). The movie also received a solid “A” CinemaScore from audiences polled, which is the same as 2018’s “Mission: Impossible – Fallout.”

That previous installment opened with $61.2 million and went on to make $220.2 million domestically, but that also didn’t have two huge movies like “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” opening in its second weekend. “Dead Reckoning” has been well-received, and it’s going to have a struggle getting to $200 million in North America, despite the second half waiting in the wings for a 2024 release. It’s also a little disappointing since many (including myself) thought Cruise’s latest might get a bump from last year’s global hit “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Fortunately, it made another $155 million overseas for a worldwide opening of $235 million, showing that Cruise has still got it, when it comes to being a global A-list star.

“Mission: Impossible 7” impacted much of the rest of the movies in theaters, except one or two of note. Angel Studios’ “Sound of Freedom,” starring Jim Caviezel, had a rare bump from its opening weekend, expanding into 3,265 theaters and moving into second place with $27 million, ahead of all but the one studio movie. It averaged $8,270 per location, helped by an ingenious “pay it forward” ticket campaign enacted by Angel Studios.

Sony’s horror sequel “Insidious: The Red Door” dropped to third place with $13 million, down 61% from its opening weekend with $58.1 million grossed so far. Out of the five movies in the franchise, it’s already the third-highest grossing, and it’s likely to pass the $67 million grossed by 2018’s “Insidious: The Last Key.” “The Red Door” added another $21.5 million internationally this weekend, for a global total of $122.6 million.

It was followed in fourth place by Harrison Ford‘s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” with $12 million in 3,865 theaters, down 56% from last weekend, with $145.4 million grossed domestically. It has crossed the $300 million mark globally, with another $17 million made overseas this weekend for a global total of $302.4 million.

Pixar Animation’s “Elemental” took fifth place with $8.7 million in 3,235 theaters, a minimal 13% drop from last week, as it shows serious summer legs with $125.3 million grossed in five weeks. By comparison, its main opening weekend competition, “The Flash,” is already out of the Top 10 with a mere $106 million grossed. It is also ahead of “Indiana Jones” globally with $311.7 million – it added another $28.2 million overseas this weekend – despite opening significantly lower in North America.

Sony’s bigger summer hit, the animated sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” added another $6.1 million (down 25%) for sixth place this weekend to bring its domestic total to $368.8 million, as it tries to grind its way to being only the second movie of 2023 to pass $400 million. Can it make it? Stand by. Internationally, it has made almost as much as “Elemental” and “Indiana Jones” have made globally, adding another $5.4 this weekend for a global total of $663.5 million.

Jennifer Lawrence‘s R-rated comedy “No Hard Feelings” (also from Sony) dropped to eighth place with $3.3 million in 2,053 locations for a four-week total of $46.6 million. It swapped places with “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” which moved into seventh place with an estimated $3.4 million (down 33%) and a domestic total of $152.8 million.

Adele Lim‘s own R-rated comedy, “Joy Ride” also was hit hard with a 56% plunge for a second weekend in eighth place with $2.6 million and a 10-day total of $10.6 million.

The Crunchyroll animated feature “Psycho-Pass Providence” was released into 419 theaters where it made roughly $210,000, just $501 per theater, which is pretty awful.

Searchlight Studios’ comedy “Theater Camp” – bought out of Sundance for $8 million – opened in six New York and L.A. theaters where it made $270,000, or $45,000 per theater, with plans for expansion over the next few weeks.

German auteur Christian Petzold‘s new movie “Afire” was released into four theater in New York and L.A. where it made $39,200, averaging $9,800 per theater.

Sony Pictures Classics released Thaddeus O’Sullivan‘s ensemble comedy “The Miracle Club,” starring Dame Maggie Smith, Laura Linney and Kathy Bates, into 678 theaters (as opposed to the usual platform release in New York and L.A.), but hasn’t reported box office for it, as of yet.

On Friday, Greta Gerwig‘s “Barbie,” starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will take on Christopher Nolan‘s “Oppenheimer,” led by Cillian Murphy. It should be an interesting weekend, so check back on Wednesday for the weekend preview.

