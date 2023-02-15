Box office preview: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ hopes to reenergize movie theaters for Presidents Day

It’s hard to believe, but this weekend will be the fourth four-day weekend in the past two months as the nation celebrates Presidents Day, and schools and government workers get another Monday off. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview.

The big movie this weekend, opening in over 4,300 theaters, is Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Bill Murray and Jonathan Majors as the MCU’s latest big bad, Kang the Conqueror.

The previous Ant-Man movies didn’t do nearly as well as other solo MCU movies from pre-pandemic, maybe because the character wasn’t as popular as Iron Man, Captain America and Thor, but this time around, “Quantumania” is setting up Phase 5, which will lead up to “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” in three years. The previous two movies opened in July with “Ant-Man” in 2015 opening with $57.2 million, and its sequel, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” opened three years later with $75.8 million. That isn’t a lot when you realize the first “Ant-Man” opened with less than the first “Thor” and “Captain America” movies, but also after huge releases like “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Black Panther.”

SEE February 2023 box office preview: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ sets up Marvel’s Phase 5

Early reactions for “Quantumania” were fairly positive, but reviews have been more mixed, although generally, early viewers seemed to like Majors as Kang, which is a good thing, considering how much Phase 5 relies on him.

Presidents Day has surprisingly seen the release of many comic book movies from Ben Affleck in “Daredevil” twenty years ago, which opened with $45 million over the four-day weekend, to Nicolas Cage as “Ghost Rider” in 2007 ($52 million 4-day opening), and then Ryan Reynolds‘ “Deadpool” ($152.2 million 4-day) in 2016 and “Black Panther” ($242.2 million) two years later.

Maybe the lower numbers for the Ant-Man movies could be attributed to Rudd’s being a smaller box office draw than Robert Downey Jr. and various Chrises, but both movies were more standalone MCU installments with less ties to the larger universe. That isn’t the case with “Quantumania,” and there’s no denying that Majors is paving his way to become a huge star between this and the upcoming “Creed III” in March. His growing role in the MCU should help the third Ant-Man movie make somewhere between $120 and 125 million over the four-day weekend.

Liam Neeson stars in Oscar-winning filmmaker Neil Jordan‘s “Marlowe,” an adaptation of the 2014 Phillip Marlowe crime novel “The Black-Eyed Blonde” by John Banville. Set in ’30s, Neeson’s detective is hired by the daughter of a wealthy heiress (Diane Kruger) to find her missing lover, who soon turns up dead, though Marlowe doesn’t believe the body is his. The cast around Neeson is like a rogue’s gallery of talent, including Jessica Lange, Alan Cumming, Colm Meany, Danny Huston, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (“Suicide Squad”) and Daniela Melchior (“The Suicide Squad”).

Neeson has had a number of movies released by Open Road/Briarcliff Entertainment since the start of the pandemic with none of them doing particularly well. “The Marksman” probably fared the best of them, and that only grossed $15.6 million, although it also opened in January 2021 when theaters in New York and L.A. remained closed. The next two movies, “Memory” and “Blacklight,” were released earlier last year, but neither even made $10 million, which could be attributed to the downturn in movies directed towards older adults.

SEE 2022 box office hits: Every movie that made more than $100 million

Briarcliff is opening “Marlowe” on Wednesday in an undisclosed number of theaters, but it’s likely to be less than 2,000 theaters. Even with the four-day weekend, it’s hard to imagine that any moviegoers under 40 will be particularly interested in this venture, and the mixed reviews the movie has gotten won’t help. Because of that, it might struggle to make $6 or 7 million in its first six days from Wednesday through Presidents Day Monday. Even with the holiday, it’s going to struggle against “Quantumania” and the other movies already in theaters.

This week’s microbudget horror release via Fathom Events is “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.” Some may be shocked that A.A. Milne‘s beloved Pooh Bear has been turned into a killer in Rhys Waterfield‘s slasher film, thanks to the property entering the public domain. Although the viral sensation is being released into about 1,500 theaters starting Wednesday, it’s generally getting one screening per night, possibly with fewer screens over the weekend. It could get into the top ten just based on curiosity, especially with other microbudget horror hits like last year’s “Terrifier 2,” but it’s likely to end up with less than $2.5 million over the weekend.

Ang Lee‘s Oscar-winning “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” will get a new 4K release in an unknown number of theaters this Friday, as distributors continue to offer moviegoers things to draw them back to theaters.

Also opening in 250 theaters is the Australian coming-of-age romantic drama “Of an Age” from filmmaker Goran Stolevski (“You Won’t Be Alone), starring Elias Anton as an 18-year-old Serbian-born dancer, who meets and falls for his dance partner’s older brother, played by Thom Green, for an intense romance in 1999.

Emma Mackey plays author Emily Brontë in Frances O’Connor‘s directorial debut, “Emily,” which is opening in limited release via Bleecker Street Films, and Sony Classics is releasing the Oscar shortlisted international feature, “Return to Seoul” from French-Cambodian filmmaker Davy Chou, about a young woman who travels to Korea in search of her birth parents, but just in New York and L.A. this weekend.

Check back on Sunday to see how the above movies fared.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions