Box office preview: ‘Blue Beetle’ and ‘Strays’ both striving for victory over ‘Barbie’

We’re fully into the “Dog Days of Summer” now, and while “Barbenheimer” has been running rampant over the box office for months, it might be time for a few new movies to take over this weekend … maybe? Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview.

After over a month in theaters, one expects that both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” might have to finally give up some screens — Christopher Nolan will hang onto most IMAX screens, thank you very much — and along comes two movies from the same studios (Warner Bros, Universal) that will try to avoid the legendary pitfalls of a mid-to-late August release.

Opening in 3,900 theaters is Warner Bros’ “Blue Beetle,” the studio’s third DC superhero movie of the year after “Shazam! The Fury of the Gods” and “The Flash,” this one based on possibly a lesser-known superhero. “Blue Beetle” is also the very first LatinX superhero to get a solo movie in theaters. That last part was important, because at one point, the movie was just being made for the Max streaming service.

“Blue Beetle” stars Xolo Maridueña, best known for the popular “Cobra Kai” series, as Jaime Reyes, the title hero. Also appearing are Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine (“God Save the King”), Damián Alcázar (“Narcos”) as his father, popular LatinX actor/comedian George Lopez as Jaime’s uncle, and Susan Sarandon as the primary villain, Victoria Kord. It also has hugely popular recording artist Becky G (a two-time Gold Derby Music Award nominee) as the voice of Blue Beetle’s alien suit, Khaji-Da.

Early reactions for the movie have been great, although reviews won’t roll out until Wednesday afternoon sometime. (UPDATE: Reviews have posted, and so far, they generally seem to be quite positive, as well.) The marketing for the movie has been solid with DC Comics keeping the character up front and center in the comics over the summer, but one wonders if skeptical critics may already plan on panning it as with other recent DC movies.

Although there are factors working against “Blue Beetle” that have already hurt DC’s previous 2023 movies — will this be a one-off, or might we see the character played by Maridueña in James Gunn‘s DCEU? — the fact that it offers representation for a demographic that regularly goes to theaters anyway should allow “Blue Beetle” to open close with $32 million or more this weekend.

Opening in over 3,000 theaters is Universal’s R-rated comedy “Strays,” featuring the voices of Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Randall Park and Isla Fisher as lovable dogs out on their own, but wanting to get revenge on a neglectful dog owner, played by Will Forte. “Strays” was originally meant to be released in early June but then got mysteriously delayed until August, which may have backfired since the movie no longer had the actors to promote it due to the various strikes.

Directed by Josh Greenbaum of “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” the movie might actually benefit from an August release as other movies like “Superbad” and Quentin Tarantino‘s “Inglourious Basterds,” since college students aren’t quite back yet. Even so, there are many teen and older dog lovers who have already gotten a laugh from the trailers and might give this a look if they’re around.

Back in February, “Cocaine Bear” — also produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”) — opened with $23.3 million and that had the first trailer for “Strays” in front of it, so that hilarious trailer has been playing in theaters for months. Will people even know that it’s finally opening in theaters this weekend? That’s the real question, and that might keep it from opening over $20 million, especially since reviews won’t hit until Thursday afternoon. If it’s any good, it should have decent legs with few other comedies opening in the coming weeks.

That said, less is known about the comedy “Back on the Strip” from GVN Releasing and Luminosity Entertainment except it’s about a young man who travels to Vegas to become a magician only to instead wind up working as a male stripper, plus it features actors J.B. Smoov, Tiffany Haddish and Wesley Snipes. Black moviegoers have generally not been well-served this summer, other than maybe “The Blackening,” but this throwback comedy just doesn’t have the budget of the big studio movies to make people aware of its existence. Like “Strays,” it also won’t be able to get Smoov or Haddish out there to promote it. Without having a definite theater count, it’s hard to figure out an exact number, but it seems likely this will end up towards the bottom or just outside the Top 10.

Oddly, Haddish also stars in “Landscape with Invisible Hand,” which will be getting a limited release via MGM into 304 theaters on Friday. It’s an adaptation of M.T. Anderson‘s sci-fi novel by Cory Findley (“Bad Education”) about two teenagers (Asante Blackk, Kylie Rogers) who begin a budding romance on an earth that’s been left poor and destitute by alien invaders.

