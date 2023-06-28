Box office preview: Harrison Ford returns as ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

Things have been up and down and all over the place this summer, but maybe a sure thing like Harrison Ford returning for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” might stabilize the box office as June turns into July this weekend. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview.

It has been 15 years since Ford last played the fan-fave role of the history professor turned action-adventurer, and having just turned 80, “Dial of Destiny” most definitely will be his last foray as the character. Granted, the 2008 blockbuster “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” is still scoffed at by diehard fans, despite it grossing $317.1 million domestic and $786.6 million worldwide.

SEE ‘M3GAN’ kills at 2023 box office as only original movie in Top 10

One major change for the fifth movie in the franchise is that director Steven Spielberg has stepped aside to allow James Mangold (“Logan,” “Ford v Ferrari”) to helm this one, which might give “Dial of Destiny” an added level of prestige. Mangold has received two Oscar nominations – a drop in the hat compared to Spielberg’s collection of gold men – but he’s directed quite a few box office hits that appeal to moviegoers.

Another major selling point should be the fact that Ford is joined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge of “Fleabag” and “Killing Eve” fame, who could potentially bring in some of the women who wouldn’t necessarily be interested in watching Ford fighting Nazis. Mads Mikkelsen plays one of the more prominent baddies, still being typecast by Hollywood despite having shown so much range in his Scandinavian films, joined by Boyd Holbrook (“Logan”) and Thomas Kretchmann. Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas also have small roles as Indy allies.

Back in the ’80s, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and its two sequels, all directed by Spielberg, were some of the biggest blockbusters in the years released. “Crystal Skull” followed suit in 2008, though it made just slightly less than “Iron Man,” Marvel Studios’ first release. “Iron Man” would launch a lengthy run of blockbuster hits that would dominate the box office for 15 years, potentially changing moviegoers’ tastes to something that a new Indiana Jones might not be able to fulfill.

SEE 2023 box office hits: Every movie that made more than $100 million

As we saw with last year’s top-grossing blockbuster, “Top Gun: Maverick,” having a long gap between installments doesn’t necessarily mean the fans a movie has garnered in the time since won’t show up for the next chapter, but it’s hard to believe that the desirable 15 to 25-year-old demographic would go to see “Dial of Destiny” unless there was nothing else to see … which, thankfully for Indy, seems to be the case.

At least reviews have gotten better since the movie’s Cannes debut, and currently, they’re generally mixed-positive with 65% at Rotten Tomatoes, which should help it much like positive reviews helped “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”

With that in mind, expect “Dial of Destiny” to open somewhere in the $70 to 80 million range this weekend with a nice bump from the 4th of July holiday, as many people take off Monday and Tuesday. We’ll have to see whether the diehard Indiana Jones fans enjoy it enough to give it repeat viewings, or whether it crashes and burns as badly as “The Flash” just did in its second weekend.

Offering some counter-programming and maybe paying the price for doing so is the new DreamWorks Animation film “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” featuring the voice of Lana Condor (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”) as the title character. Ruby Gillman is a teen girl who turns into a sea creature when she goes into seawater, and that might sound somewhat familiar, because that’s a similar premise to Pixar’s “Luca” from a few years back.

Obviously, this kind of thing happens a lot in animation when there’s a long production time and people end up pitching and greenlighting similar ideas as is the case here. A great example is when Pixar’s “A Bug’s Life” and DreamWorks Animation’s “Antz” were both released in 1998. “Antz” opened with $17.2 million and made $90.8 million in October that year, while “Bug’s Life” opened with $33.3 million and grossed $162.8 million a month later, helped by the better Thanksgiving release date.

SEE Grab the popcorn and sound off in our movie forums

Despite decent reviews, things are not looking good for “Ruby Gillman” this weekend. Even if it opens better than the $12.4 million opening for DreamWorks’ “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” it’s not going to have the same longevity with months of no family films that helped “The Last Wish” gross $185.5 million. No, “Ruby Gillman” will probably open closer to $13 million or slightly more, struggling to get second place, as it tries to lure business away from “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and Pixar’s “Elemental.”

Other things to keep an eye on is whether Focus Features expands Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” into more theaters after a decent first weekend of wide release, as well as seeing what A24 does with “Past Lives” after a moderate expansion that has kept it outside the Top 10.

Another movie to look out for in limited release is Julie Cohen’s extraordinary doc “Every Body” – fresh off its Tribeca Festival premiere – which looks at three intersex individuals and the history of how people once labelled as “hermaphrodites” were treated by the medical profession. Also, Kate Beckinsale and Brian Cox (“Succession”) star in Catherine Hardwicke’s drama “Prisoner’s Daughter,” also in limited release.

Check back on Sunday to see how the above movies do.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions