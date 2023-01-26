Box office preview: Brandon Cronenberg thriller ‘Infinity Pool’ takes on week 7 of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

It may not be particularly fair to say that this is a bit of a duff weekend, because there are indeed new wide and moderate releases. It’s just that very few of them are screening in advance for critics and therefore might be seen as less than. Can any of them topple Week 7 of “Avatar: The Way of Water”? Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview.

The one possibility is “Infinity Pool,” Brandon Cronenberg’s follow-up to his 2020 thriller, “Possessor,” which was stymied by the shutdown of movie theaters due to COVID. This one is equally enigmatic, though it has more of a name cast, including Alexander Skarsgård (“Big Little Lies”) and Mia Goth (“X,” “Pearl”). Skarsgård plays a writer on a luxury vacation with his wife Em (Cleopatra Coleman from “Dopesick”) who becomes involved in a fatal accident that throws him into the locale’s world of horror and violence.

“Infinity Pool” just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it received semi-decent reviews for a January offering, but that gives NEON less than a week to get the word out for the movie’s theatrical release. Goth is likely to be one of the bigger draws following her Ti West horror double feature last year of “X” and “Pearl,” though neither made more than $12 million domestic. Skarsgård has been doing a lot more television and streaming fare, but he has starred in larger studio movies like 2021’s “Godzilla vs. Kong” and 2016’s “The Legend of Tarzan.”

Without even an inkling of NEON’s planned theater count for “Infinity Pool,” it’s hard to gauge how Cronenberg’s third feature might fare, but it should be good for somewhere between $3 and 5 million to get into the lower end of the Top 10.

Bollywood distributor Yash Raj Films is hoping that the success of the Telugu action movie “RRR” might help drive interest to its new action film “Pathaan.” It will be getting a moderate release in North America concurrently with its Bollywood release. Directed by Siddharth Anand, “Pathaan” stars Bollywood hero Shah Rukh Khan, and it features the type of action we normally get from Michael Bay or Marvel movies. Yash Raj’s biggest domestic release to date is 2013’s “Dhoom 3,” which made $8 million domestic, but that was never in more than 138 North American theaters.

By comparison, “Pathaan” should be in roughly 500 or more theaters and will try to find some of the success of “RRR,” which opened with $9.5 million in 1,200 theaters, and “Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva,” which opened with $4.5 million in 810 theaters. I can see “Pathaan” doing slightly better than the latter with $5 to 6 million, which should be able to get it into the top five against some of the returning movies, but as always, it’s all about that theater count.

Filmmaker Deon Taylor has had some success with thrillers like 2019’s “The Intruder” and “Black and Blue,” and he’s self-releasing his latest horror film “Fear” into an undisclosed theaters, via his own Hidden Empire Releasing. Although not a lot is known about the premise, Taylor was one of the first filmmakers to go into production after the COVID shutdown, but that probably isn’t enough to get people in theaters for a movie whose biggest star is rapper T.I. Still, this should be good for a million or more – no theater count estimate has been released – but it could creep into the Top 10.

Another semi-fringe release is the faith-based thriller “Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist,” which follows the best-selling book series that last came to theaters in 2014 with a Nicholas Cage remake that opened with $6.3 million in October 2014 and fell just short of $14 million domestically. The previous version of “Left Behind,” starring Kirk Cameron, made $4.2 million in 2001, but both movies were so long ago, it’s hard to believe that this new take directed and starring former Hercules, aka Kevin Sorbo, as well as Emmy-nominated actor Corbin Bernsen and Neal McDonough, might generate much interest with its low-key release by 101 Films and Fathom Events on Thursday. Most theaters seem to only be playing it once per day, so don’t expect it to get too far up the Top 10.

After receiving two Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” will expand into nationwide release of roughly 600 theaters via U.A. Releasing on Friday. It should generate a bit more interest and could theoretically get into the Top 10 with around a million dollars.

Also, Sony Pictures Classics is releasing Mia Hansen-Løve’s “One Fine Morning” starring Lea Seydoux, and A24 is releasing Belgium’s Oscar submission “Close” in limited release, both films having received much praise on the festival circuit last year.

