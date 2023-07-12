Box office preview: Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1’ will blow up in its opening week

After a rather strange weekend where very little went as planned, we come into the middle of July with what should be a sure thing in… Mr. Tom Cruise! Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview.

Any question about Cruise’s A-list status was clearly put to rest when 2022’s “Top Gun: Maverick” became the top-grossing movie of the year with nearly $1.5 billion. Now, Cruise is back as IMF agent Ethan Hunt for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” the seventh installment of the hit franchise, once again reuniting him with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for their third outing in this action-packed world.

It’s been five years since “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” became the highest-grossing movie in the franchise with $220.2 million domestic, $786.6 million worldwide, after a domestic opening of $61.2 million. That opening was also a franchise high, even if it may seem like small potatoes compared to “Top Gun: Maverick.” In fact, the money made by any “Mission: Impossible” movies pales in comparison to the box office for “Maverick,” but a “box office bump” is something very likely to happen for the newest “Mission: Impossible” due to Cruise’s return to his other popular character.

SEE ‘M3GAN’ kills at 2023 box office as only original movie in Top 10

More importantly, “Dead Reckoning” has the best reviews, not only for any “Mission: Impossible” movie, but also any Tom Cruise movie, currently with a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. The excitement of seeing what Cruise and McQuarrie put Ethan Hunt through after “Fallout” is likely to be compounded by the overwhelmingly positive reactions from an abundance of critics.

“Dead Reckoning Part 1” opened Tuesday afternoon for previews (following a fan preview Monday night), and opening day numbers should be coming in sometime early Wednesday, but we can probably expect it to be in the $15 to 16 million range with another $8 or 9 million on Thursday and then $70 million or more over the three-day weekend. In other words, Cruise’s latest will be well on its way to (or even past) $100 million by Sunday night.

Undaunted by the “Mission: Impossible” juggernaut, a few indie films will also hit theaters, including Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman‘s comedy “Theater Camp,” which Searchlight picked up out of Sundance for $8 million. Starring Gordon, Ben Platt (“Dear Evan Hansen”), Ayo Edebiri from “The Bear,” with a small role for Amy Sedaris, it will open in just six theaters with a likely expansion over coming weeks.

Also on Friday, Sony Classics is releasing Thaddeus O’Sullivan‘s “The Miracle Club,” starring Dame Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates and Laura Linney as three women who make a pilgrimage from Dublin to Lourdes in France in 1960. Expect it to open in just New York and Los Angeles.

SEE 2023 box office hits: Every movie that made more than $100 million

If you ever wondered what happened to Oscar-winning filmmaker Michel Hazanavicius (“The Artist”), well, he’s back with “Final Cut,” a remake of the Japanese horror-comedy “One Cut of the Dead.” It stars Romain Duris as a director making a zombie movie that’s attacked by zombies, with Bérénice Bejo (from “The Artist”) playing his actress wife.

You can also look out for “Afire,” the new drama from German filmmaker Christian Petzold (“Undine,” “Phoenix”), which has received great reviews.

Check back on Sunday to see how the above movies fared.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions