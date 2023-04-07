Box office: ‘Scream VI’ crosses $100 million on its way to a franchise best

This week, Paramount’s horror franchise sequel “Scream VI,” which achieved the highest opening for the franchise when it opened in March, has become the third of six movies in the series to cross the $100 million mark. On Thursday, it added enough to its box office to achieve what no other “Scream” movie has done since the mid-’90s by pulling in $100 million since opening less than a month back.

“Scream VI” opened the weekend of March 10 with an astounding $44.4 million, and its “B+” CinemaScore seemed to point to more acceptance for the horror sequel than we’ve normally seen. In fact, it actually received the same CinemaScore as the previous “Scream” movie received, as well as that of the 1997 sequel, confirming that long-time fans of the franchise were on board, along with the newer and younger fans. The previous “Scream” from 2021 topped out at $81 million despite having smaller week-to-week drops than the current movie. After week four, it was only at $68.9 million, almost $30 million behind “Scream IV.”

Starring Jenna Ortega from “Wednesday” and Melissa Barrera, as well as legacy characters played by Courtney Cox and Hayden Panettiere, the latter returning from 2011’s “Scream 4,” the sixth movie was received quite well both from critics and fans alike, although it must have been doing better weekday business.

“Scream VI” now only needs a few million to become the highest-grossing movie in the franchise, as it zooms past the $101.4 million made by “Scream 2” – probably this weekend – and the $103 million made by the original “Scream” in 1996 (neither of those accounting for inflation).

Granted, it will have some serious horror and genre competition beginning on April 14, but it shouldn’t have any problem making $3 million, if not by this coming Easter Sunday then before those other movies even open, making it the highest-grossing movie in the “Scream” franchise.

To date, only four movies released in 2023 have crossed the coveted $100 million mark: “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Creed III,” “John Wick: Chapter 4” and “Scream VI.” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” will surely be next based on its astounding opening day of $31.7 million.

