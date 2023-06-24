Box office: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ crosses $300 million, gaining on ‘Guardians 3’

One of the breakout hits of the summer so far is Sony’s animated sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” which has just crossed $300 million domestically as of Friday, making it the third film of the year to achieve that benchmark after “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

Maybe it shouldn’t be such a surprise, since the first animated Spidey movie grossed $190.2 million in North America after opening with $35.4 million just before Christmas 2018. It went on to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature after garnering massively positive reviews and audience reactions. By comparison, “Across the Spider-Verse’ opened with $120.7 million in early June, making roughly 63% of the previous movie’s total domestic gross in a single three-day weekend. (The sequel was received just as well by critics and audiences alike.)

So far this year, only two other movies have reached that $300 million milestone: Universal’s animated “The Super Mario Bros.” crossed $300 million in 11 days after making $200 million in its first five days, and that’s gone on to make $572.5 million while remaining in the Top 10 for 10 weeks. Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” the finale of James Gunn‘s outer space superhero trilogy, also managed to gross $300 million, although that took almost twice as long as “Super Mario Bros.” Also well liked, it continues to hold onto its spot in the Top 10 with $347 million grossed so far.

How far “Spider-Verse” might go really depends on how well it holds up against some of the other movies opening in June and July. This week’s R-rated comedy “No Hard Feelings,” starring Jennifer Lawerence, looks to be doing better than expected this weekend, but it won’t hold off “Spider-Verse” possibly returning to the #1 spot this weekend, as it goes up against “Elemental.” Even with that in mind, we can probably expect a smaller drop for “Across the Spider-Verse” this weekend and for it to hold on against weaker family releases like next week’s “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” as it did with Pixar’s “Elemental.”

More good news for the Sony animated sequel is that schools are out and the 4th of July is coming up fast, which should give “Across the Spider-Verse” a nice boost to make its way to $400 million. If that happens, it will surpass “Guardians 3” to become the second biggest grosser of the year, putting more pressure on some of the other releases of Summer 2023.

As of now, “Across the Spider-Verse” also appears to be the definitive frontrunner to win another Oscar in the Best Animated Feature category, just based on the critical reactions and how well it’s doing at the box office.

