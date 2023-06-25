Box office: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ returns to first place as Jennifer Lawrence comedy opens in 4th

We’ve had some bad weekends at the box office this year, but few worse than a weekend when the only new movie opens in fourth place and the #1 movie from a previous weekend loses so much business it drops all the way down to third. Read on for the weekend box office report.

That new movie was the R-Rated comedy “No Hard Feelings,” starring Jennifer Lawrence, and we’ll get to that in a bit, but first, we have to look at the movie that topped the box office. That was “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” which made $19.3 million this weekend, down just 29% from last weekend, returning it to first place after weeks in second and third place. After crossing the $300 million mark on Friday, the animated sequel has grossed $317 million domestically. Overseas, “Spider-Verse” added another $22 million this weekend, bringing its global total to $560.3 million.

Coming in a close second place was Disney-Pixar’s “Elemental” with $18.5 million in 4,035 theaters, down 47% in its second weekend with $65.6 million grossed domestically.

Warner Bros’ “The Flash,” starring Ezra Miller, fell hard after opening weakly in first place last weekend. In its second weekend, the superhero movie lost 72% of its business to drop down to third place with $15.2 million. With $87.6 million grossed so far, it’s very likely to cross the $100 million mark, although it’s going to be hit even harder in the next few weeks with many more franchise installments.

“No Hard Feelings” ended up bringing in an estimated $15.1 million in 3,208 theaters for fourth place, averaging $4,707 per theater, which was better than expected from tracking. Reviews for the movie weren’t so bad with 68% on Rotten Tomatoes, but Sony once again kept the movie’s CinemaScore under wraps, which has become the norm for the cagey studio. “No Hard Feelings” also made another $9.5 million overseas with $1.5 million coming from the U.K. and $1.3 million from Australia.

Paramount’s latest installment of its hit Hasbro franchise, “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” earned $11.6 million this weekend in 3,523 theaters to take fifth place, down 44% from its previous weekend. So far, it has grossed $123 million domestically, which isn’t great, but it’s faring better overall than “The Flash.”

Wes Anderson‘s ensemble comedy, “Asteroid City,” expanded nationwide into 1,675 theaters, where it brought in an estimated $9 million to take sixth place. It averaged $5,373 per theater, so it’s starting out much better than Anderson’s 2021 film, “The French Dispatch.” That’s also the best opening for Anderson, whose biggest movie, “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” made $8.5 million when it expanded nationwide into just 977 theaters. With $10.2 million in its coffers, we’ll have to see whether Focus Features continues to expand it to more theaters. Its “B” CinemaScore is somewhat worrying, but that’s fairly standard for an art film getting a wide release.

The horror-comedy, “The Blackening,” dropped 50% in its second weekend to take 9th place with $3 million, having only grossed $12.3 million so far.

Celine Song‘s personal drama, “Past Lives,” is getting a slower roll-out by A24, this week expanding into 296 theaters where it made $1.1 million, bringing its domestic total to $3.6 million.

Considering how many players had "The Flash" winning its second weekend in the Gold Derby box office prediction game, things weren't looking good for anyone going 6 for 6, although 51 players did pick "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" to win and 61 players also thought the #1 movie would make less than $25 million. Oddly, players were all over the place in terms of where "No Hard Feelings" might wind up, although 63 players did guess it correctly taking fourth place. In any case, this weekend looks like it might be a bigger disaster for many players. (Obviously, the box office numbers reported so far are just estimates and things are so close. especially for third place, that things may change when actuals are announced on Monday.)

On the other hand, 11 players went 6 for 6 in the June 16 game with “Andrew J. Lavigne” getting the most points, although regular winners “Max” and “MellowDrama” each garnered 69,400 points despite only being 5 for 6. It’s important to place that Super Bet carefully, because sometimes, it’s more about those points than how many slots you’ve guessed correctly.

Next weekend, Harrison Ford returns to his beloved character for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth movie in that franchise, while DreamWorks Animation releases Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken. Check back on Wednesday for the weekend preview, and the July preview should come out this weekend some time, as well.

