Boygenius ‘The Record’ reviews: New album shows they’re ‘among the greatest American supergroups’

Five years after releasing their self-titled EP, the supergroup Boygenius — consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker — dropped their full-length debut studio album, “The Record,” on March 31, 2023. What do critics think of the new collection?

As of this writing most of the notices are glowing. Based on 12 initial reviews, it has a massive MetaCritic score of 91. That’s seven points better than their EP, but expect the Metascore to fluctuate as more journalists give it a spin. Considered individually, Bridgers has a career average of 82, while Baker’s is 84, and Dacus’s is 81. So it appears that they’re even better together than they are apart.

Rob Sheffield (Rolling Stone) gives “The Record” a perfect score, saying that “the power of Boygenius is how something weird, unpredictable, and slightly dangerous happens when these three musical minds meld … They prove they’re a band that can do it all.” Another perfect rating comes from Erica Campbell (New Musical Express): “This debut is a gorgeous testament to what can happen when you allow yourself to fully be seen.” Adam Feibel (Exclaim) says the album “shows the strength of their friendship and symbiotic artistry while also reinforcing their individuality.”

Victoria Segal (Mojo) says it “stands as a show of collective strength without any diminishing of their distinctive personalities. It’s a remarkably graceful piece of work.” Helen Brown (The Independent) calls these songs “satisfying tactile emotional experiences.” And Ellen Johnson (Paste) raves that “Boygenius’ collaboration is harmonious in more ways than one, and the record shows they belong among the ranks of the greatest American supergroups.”

One mixed review by Charles Lyons-Burt (Slant), though, says, “The trio struggles to find a collective identity or creative method that complements their myriad talents.” Have you listened to the album yet? Is it as good as most reviewers say it is, or are you one of the naysayers? And will the album be a Grammy breakthrough for the band?

